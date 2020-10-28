The National Center for Disability Entrepreneurship at The Viscardi Center Announces its First-Ever PitchFest Competition for Founders with Disabilities

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Viscardi Center, an internationally renowned, not-for-profit that provides a lifespan of programs and services that educate, employ and empower children and adults with disabilities, will host its first-ever National Center for Disability Entrepreneurship [NCDE] Virtual PitchFest Competition on Thursday, November 19, in observance of National Entrepreneurship Month. This exciting event features NCDE's 12 founders with disabilities from across the country battling it out, in front of a panel of exacting judges, while competing for thousands of dollars in equity-free cash grants and special prizes. The event's Keynote Speaker is Arlan Hamilton, Founder of Backstage Capital.

The NCDE PitchFest Competition is a product of the program's mission to empower innovative self-starters to achieve self-employment success. The NCDE equalizes access to the entrepreneurial landscape for founders with disabilities through its skills building curriculum, subject matter experts, mentorship opportunities, Accelerator Fund and the Competition which elevates awareness of their businesses in front of a live, virtual, interactive audience. The PitchFest takes place via WebEx on Thursday, November 19, 1:15pm-3:15pm, EST. To save your spot and learn more, please visit: https://www.viscardicenter.org/ncde-pitchfest

About The National Center for Disability Entrepreneurship

The National Center for Disability Entrepreneurship (NCDE) at The Viscardi Center empowers innovative self-starters to achieve self-employment success. Developed and led by a highly experienced team of subject matter experts and mentors, NCDE offers aspiring founders with disabilities from across the U.S. a free, virtual, fully accessible program, professional benefits assistance, opportunities to pitch their business, as well as receive equity-free cash grants from the NCDE Accelerator Fund. NCDE also actively seeks out partners to help build the first accessible entrepreneurial ecosystem and elevate entrepreneurship as a strategic pathway to financial independence for the disability community. To learn more, please visit: viscardicenter.org/ncde

About The Viscardi Center

Founded by Dr. Henry Viscardi, Jr., who served as disability advisor to eight U.S. Presidents and became one of the world's leading advocates, The Viscardi Center educates, employs and empowers people with disabilities. It provides Pre-K-12 education, school-to-work youth transition services, vocational training, career counseling and employment placement, and assistive technology to children, adolescents, and adults with a wide variety of disabilities. The Viscardi Center also assists businesses in advancing disability inclusive cultures in their workplaces. To learn more, please visit: viscardicenter.org

