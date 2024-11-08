The National Center for Employee Ownership Releases Its 2024 Employee Ownership 100 List

COVINA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Employee Ownership ("NCEO"), a nonprofit organization that has been supporting the employee ownership community since 1981, is pleased to announce its 2024 Employee Ownership 100 list.

The list includes the largest broad-based employee-owned companies in the US that the NCEO could verify using governmental or other credible third-party sources. Most are ESOP-owned, and one is a cooperative. To be on the list, companies must be at least 50% employee-owned; most on the list are 100%. Collectively, these broad-based plans cover over 655,000 people.

The NCEO compiled this list through a comprehensive analysis of all ESOP filings and its own original research to determine ownership percentages. Since percent employee-owned is not required to be reported, the NCEO has been conducting a project to compile that data, including viewing all ESOP company websites. The Employee Ownership 100 list reflects that ongoing work.

At the top of the list are some of the largest and most popular grocery stores and supermarkets. Beyond that, there is a real mix of industries represented, including health care and home care services, resorts and hospitality, a military housing business, a car dealership, and others.

ESOPs of all industries and sizes have a long history of showing tangible benefits to both companies and employees while creating a viable model for business succession. The latest data from the Department of Labor shows total contributions to ESOP accounts were more than $107 billion.

"We take great pride in being the community's source for reliable and comprehensive data on ESOPs across the nation." said Nancy Wiefek, research director at the NCEO. "At its core, our organization exists to help employee ownership thrive. Recognizing employee-owned companies year after year on the Employee Ownership 100 list not only amplifies these companies' names and achievements but also the power of employee ownership itself."

To see the full 2024 Employee Ownership 100 list, visit www.nceo.org/articles/employee-ownership-100 .

The National Center for Employee Ownership ("NCEO") is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has been supporting the employee ownership community since 1981. Its mission is to help employee ownership thrive. The NCEO helps its thousands of members make smart decisions about employee ownership with everything from reliable information on technical issues to inspiration to help companies reach the full potential of employee ownership. In addition, the NCEO generates original research, facilitates the exchange of best practices at its live and online events, features the best and most current writing by experts in its publications, and helps employee ownership companies build ownership cultures where employees think and act like owners. For more information, visit www.nceo.org .

