The National Center for Victims of Crime Names Isenberg & Hewitt Managing Partner Melvin L. Hewitt, Jr. as Co-Chair

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A dedicated advocate for victims' rights, Melvin L. Hewitt, Jr., managing partner of Isenberg & Hewitt, PC was recently named co-chair of the National Center for Victims of Crime (NCVC). Hewitt joins fellow co-chair Kim Goldman, sister of the late Ron Goldman, to lead the national, nonprofit advocacy organization as it continues its leading role in securing rights, protection and services for victims of crime. Hewitt and Goldman were unanimously elected to their roles after serving as treasurer and vice chair, respectively.

Melvin L. Hewitt, Jr. concentrates on representing victims of crime and seriously injured people and their families in significant injury and wrongful death cases, including victims of assault, battery, sexual assault and abuse, child molestation, nursing home abuse and drunk drivers.

For more than 30 years, Hewitt, a former law enforcement officer and detective, has dedicated his life to representing victims of crimes and their families in significant injury and wrongful death cases. He has been an active member of the NCVC for over a decade, serving on its board of directors in various roles, and maintaining a steadfast commitment to advancing victims' rights. In addition to his work on behalf of the NCVC, Hewitt has also advocated on a local, state and national level through his service to Atlanta Victim Assistance (AVA) and the Crime Victim Advocacy Council (CVAC).

"Serving victims and their families has been the honor of a lifetime, and I am humbled to join Kim in leading NCVC's efforts to ensure those directly affected by all types of crimes receive access to protection, resources and hope they need to recover and rebuild their lives," said Hewitt. "Moreover, ensuring communities across the United States receive the training and education to best serve victims of crime is now more critical than ever. I look forward to working with Kim to advance these initiatives and others as we get to work."

Hewitt's legal experience helping hundreds of crime victims and their families navigate the legal issues of their cases is complemented by Goldman's first-hand experience dealing with the tragic death of her brother. Since his murder in June 1994, Goldman has remained devoted to seeking justice in his case and sharing her experience to advocate for the rights of others who have unfortunately experienced similar tragedies.

Kim Goldman and Melvin Hewitt as our co-chairs bring a wealth of experience and passion for serving victims," said Renee E. Williams, Esq., executive director for NCVC. "We are delighted that they are taking the helm along with our new executive officers, Keith Franz and Ron Long, who are long-serving members of the NCVC Board. The National Center is needed now, more than ever, and we are excited to for the changes this team will usher in."

Both Hewitt and Goldman will serve one-year terms as co-chair. To learn more about the NCVC, please visit www.victimsofcrime.org.

ABOUT ISENBERG & HEWITT, PC

Isenberg & Hewitt, PC was established in 1985 by attorneys Harriet C. Isenberg and Melvin L. Hewitt, Jr. in Atlanta, Ga. The firm focuses on legal matters ranging from commercial collections and business litigation to personal injury and victims' compensation. For more information, please visit www.isenberg-hewitt.com.

