The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse Rebrands to Ignite a Movement to End Addiction

"Each day our nation experiences a loss comparable to that of a plane crash – more than 115 people die from opioid overdoses daily. These are our children, neighbors, parents and siblings," said Joseph J. Plumeri, Executive Chair of Center on Addiction. "America is hurting. And the weak response to this deadly drug problem is a national disgrace."

"We know what is needed to solve this crisis, and we're eager to serve as the unifying voice our country needs to end this heartbreak," said Creighton Drury, President of Center on Addiction. "If this epidemic continues at this pace, we will lose more than half a million lives in the next decade. We will not allow this to happen."

Center on Addiction is unveiling a new visual identity as well: bold new brand colors of purple and gold, and a new logo. By combining a heart and a check mark, the logo represents the organization's dedication to overcoming addiction with action and compassion.

"Losing my son to addiction was devastating. No parent should ever have to bury a child," said Plumeri. "Together, we can do the impossible. Our movement will end addiction as we know it."

About Center on Addiction

Center on Addiction is a science-based, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused on improving the understanding, prevention and treatment of addiction. Founded in 1992 by former U.S. Secretary of Health, Education and Welfare Joseph A. Califano, Jr., our purpose is to find, promote and enact the necessary solutions to address America's deadly addiction crisis. For more information, visit www.centeronaddiction.org.

