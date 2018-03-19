The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse's Response to President Trump's Initiative to Tackle the Opioid Crisis

Addressing this crisis is a formidable challenge, but it will be worth the effort. We are losing 116 people each day to drug overdose. This is unacceptable. We know this crisis can be resolved with a comprehensive approach rooted in compassion and science. That starts with accepting that addiction is a disease, and investing in effective prevention and treatment strategies.

Expanding access to evidence-based treatment, including medication, is critical. Only one in 10 people with addiction get the treatment they need. The federal government needs to make a significant financial investment – far greater than any proposal we've seen – to make this a reality.

We also have the responsibility to protect our children from developing addiction. Ninety-six percent of people with drug addiction began using before the age of 18. Scare tactics won't keep kids from using drugs. We must implement evidence-based prevention programs in our schools and communities.

"We owe it to our children to stop addiction before it starts. Our nation must invest in effective prevention strategies to end this vicious cycle of heartbreak and loss," said Joseph J. Plumeri, Executive Chair of The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse. "No parent should have to bury a child as I did. Children should be able to lead full lives, free from addiction."

Parents and loved ones are on the front lines of this battle. We must arm them with the resources they need. Through effective prevention and treatment, we can ensure that future generations don't relive this nightmare.

About The National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse

We are a national nonprofit research and policy organization focused on improving the understanding, prevention and treatment of substance use and addiction. Founded in 1992 by former U.S. Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare, Joseph A. Califano, Jr., our interdisciplinary experts collaborate with others to promote effective policies and practices. For more information, visit www.centeronaddiction.org.

