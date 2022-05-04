THE NATIONAL COALITION OF GIRLS' SCHOOLS IS EMBRACING A NEW NAME, NEW COLLABORATIONS, AND GLOBAL INITIATIVES WITH OPTIMISM AND ENERGY

A Liberian peace activist, trained social worker, and women's rights advocate, Gbowee is a Nobel Peace Laureate who currently serves as Executive Director of the Women, Peace and Security Program at Columbia University's Earth Institute, and she is the founder and current President of Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa. Basij-Rasikh is president of the School of Leadership of Afghanistan (SOLA), which she founded as a teenager. She is also a contributor to the Global Opinions section of The Washington Post, and she has been named one of CNN International's Leading Women, and National Geographic's Emerging Explorers. Damour is a psychologist and expert on girls' development. She directs the Center for Research on Girls at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Ohio. She is a best-selling author, New York Times columnist, podcaster, and regular contributor to CBS News.

The forum will also be a celebration of the Coalition's formal repositioning as the International Coalition of Girls' Schools (ICGS).

Established as NCGS in 1991 by the merger of the Coalition of Girls' Boarding Schools and the Coalition of Girls' Day Schools, the Coalition has vastly expanded its reach in the last 30 years. What began in 1991 as 56 American member schools has grown to include more than 330 girls' schools around the world in 2022. One-third of member institutions are located outside the U.S., in Afghanistan, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Colombia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Phillippines, the Republic of Korea, Rwanda, South Africa, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

"Our organization's name no longer adequately captured who we are and what we do," says Executive Director Megan Murphy. "This exciting change allows us to be a more inclusive organization, as our name more accurately represents our programming and our membership."

The International Coalition of Girls' Schools (ICGS) will continue to be the leading advocate for girls' schools, connecting and collaborating globally with individuals, schools, and organizations dedicated to educating and empowering girls. As such, the conference centers around the ways girls' schools both shape and respond to the global conversation about girls' education and development.

The triennial Global Forum will bring together girls' school faculty, administrators, and other experts in girls' education. These thought leaders will share ideas about how best to prepare and empower girls to be ethical, globally minded changemakers who lead with courage, competence, and empathy.

Dynamic peer-led sessions, hands-on ideation sessions, and focused workshops will be geared toward girls as

Global Citizens

Entrepreneurs and Innovators

Social Activists

Political Leaders

Artists

Performers and Creators

Environmental Champions

Scientists

Inclusive Allies

Happy, Healthy Individuals

Registration for the Global Forum on Girls' Education® III is now open at www.ncgs.org.

Contact: Kathleen Osborne, Director of Communications, International Coalition of Girls' Schools;

[email protected]; (+1) 216.952.5035

SOURCE The National Coalition of Girls' Schools