The National Council Hosted an All Women-Led Symposium Focusing on Clemency, Racial and Gender Justice, and Its Impact on Incarcerated Women in the Federal Prison System

The Symposium, Took Place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, DC, on June 2nd and Brought Together Formerly Incarcerated Women, Social Justice Activists, Organizers, Leading Female Movement Attorneys, Officials, Experts, and More

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls hosted an all-women-led symposium at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, DC. This event brought together formerly incarcerated women, social justice activists, organizers, leading female movement attorneys, officials, experts, and more, focusing on clemency, racial and gender justice, and its impact on incarcerated women in the federal prison system.

The National Council Partnered with The Kemba Smith Foundation, The Justice Roundtable, CAN-DO Foundation, ACLU – North Carolina, and Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc. The group consists of organizations founded and run by formerly incarcerated women that came together at various times over several years. To combat and end the incarceration of women and girls, share resources, amplify the critical issues of the criminal justice system's impact on the poor and communities of color, and develop policies and legislation and additional resources for boots-on-the-ground organizers in the US.