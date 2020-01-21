The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners (NCCDP) announces the 2019 national award recipients for Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Certified Dementia Practitioner® (CDP®) of the Year

Natalie McFarland RN, has been awarded the 2019 CDP ® of the Year, CDP ® Certified Dementia Practitioner ® by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. Natalie was nominated by her peers who provided meritorious examples of dedication, passion and transcendent delivery of care to the patients and families.

This year, NCCDP received hundreds of nominations from around the country for national CNA and CDP® of the year.

Unlike other national awards programs, the CDP® and CNA of the Year Program recognizes the impact that the CDP® and CNA has with the staff, residents AND families, because of their completion of the NCCDP Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Care education, presented to the employees by certified NCCDP trainers, CADDCT Certified Alzheimer's Disease Dementia Care Trainer. This type of training motivates their colleagues to set higher care goals for patient care. Additionally, the CDP® is able to meet the challenges of reaching beyond state and federal regulations regarding dementia care, the nominees inspire life long passion for their colleagues' continued growth in the care for their patients. The NCCDP ADDC curriculum is recognized by CMS. Another unique aspect of this national award is that the awards are presented in person and the winner receives a cash award.

Certified nursing assistants and Certified Dementia Practitioners work in all aspects of the healthcare industry: nursing homes, assisted living communities, adult day care programs, hospitals, home care agencies, hospice agencies, psychiatric facilities, rehabilitation centers, government agencies, associations, learning institutions and ancillary supporting industries.

Jean Belizaire is employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Barrington Terrace of Naples, a part of the Arbor Company, located in Naples, Florida. Jean was nominated by his peers. One nominator wrote, "Belizaire's outstanding reputation as the lead Resident Care Assistant inspires colleagues and families of residents. His experience in hospice has been invaluable in providing exceptional care. He also is a mentor to all new hires."

Jean was presented the 2019 CNA of the Year award at Barrington Terrace of Naples, Florida. NCCDP's Chief Operating Officer, Lynn Biot Gordon, and President, Rhonda Brand, presented the award and cash prize before the staff and residents of Barrington Terrace of Naples as well as the executive team, family and community leaders.

Natalie McFarland is employed as the Executive Director at Terra Vista of Oakwood Terrace, which is a part of Lancaster Health Group. Natalie received the 2019 CDP® of the year award at an elaborate celebration that included esteemed politicians, members of associations, press, staff and the executive's team of Lancaster Health Group. Natalie was nominated by her peers for CDP® of the Year. One of the nominators stated, "Natalie has the attitude that, no resident is too complicated or difficult for her. She sees a need and develops a new program tailored for the dementia patient."

On behalf of the NCCDP, we applaud Jean 'Francois' Belizaire and Natalie McFarland's achievements for surpassing minimum state and federal requirements for dementia care.

Congratulations on your stellar achievement as the 2019 NCCDP CNA and CDP® of the Year!

National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners is a global leader in Dementia education and Dementia certifications for health care professionals, First Responders, Correctional Personnel working in all aspects of the health care industry, First Responder Field and Correctional Facilities. NCCDP provides comprehensive dementia education topics and certifications. NCCDP certifications include: Certified Dementia Practitioner® CDP®, Certified Alzheimer's Disease Dementia Care Trainer® CADDCT®, Certified Dementia Care Managers® CDCM® (For Dementia Unit Managers,) Certified First Responder Dementia Trained® CFRDT®, Certified First Responder-Dementia Trained CFR-DT, Certified Dementia Support Group Facilitator ™CDSGF®, CPCHCP Certified Personal Care Home Care Professional®, CCPDT ™ Certified Correctional Personnel Dementia Trainer™. CDTCP ™ Certified Dementia Trained Correctional Personnel ™, Memory Care Commendation for Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, Home Care Agencies and Hospice Agencies. NCCDP sister company is the International Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners and offers a global Montessori Certification, CMDCP® Certified Montessori Dementia Care Professional®.

