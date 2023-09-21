The National Council Puts Self-Care at the Center of the 6th Annual FreeHer Conference

"Reset, Reflect, and Heal"— is the theme for FreeHer Conference 2023. The three-day conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico from October 13thOctober 15th. It will bring together healers and self-care educators with formerly incarcerated women, directly affected people, activists, advocates, experts, allies, and more.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls (The National Council) will host its 6th annual FreeHer Conference at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico from October 13thOctober 15th, 2023.

By prioritizing self-care, registered guests can replenish their energy, strengthen their resilience, and sustain their commitment to their work and movements. Taking time to heal allows attendees to process their experiences, address emotional needs, and cultivate a sense of well-being. "Through this event rooted in self-care, we can continue to show up fully, nurture empathy, and remain effective agents of change." – Traci Litthcut, Director of Membership, The National Council

Healing lies at the heart of this year's FreeHer Conference, with dedicated sessions incorporating various therapeutic practices, mindfulness techniques, and trauma-informed workshops. Participants will have the opportunity to explore their own experiences and emotions, fostering resilience and empowerment as they confront the challenges posed by oppressive systems. There are networking events, offering attendees opportunities to reconnect with peers, share best practices, and learn in practical workshops and intimate general sessions. 

In addition, comedian and actress Kym Whitley will host a private comedy show for conference attendees, featuring some of the funniest up-and-coming women comics. 

All are welcome. If you are interested in attending FreeHer Conference 2023 and want additional information, please visit www.nationalcouncil.us.

About The National Council

The National Council was founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in a federal prison in Danbury, CT. The organization works to end the criminal legal system's forced separation of women and girls from their communities and loved ones through hyper-local organizing, public awareness education, movement lawyering, and the national #FreeHer Campaign. The National Council also organizes against the incarceration of women globally through its International Network. Our mission is to end the incarceration of women and girls. For more information, visit www.nationalcouncil.us.

