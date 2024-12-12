The National Council's official statement on President Biden's official act of commuting nearly 1,500 Americans in a day

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls welcomes the news that President Biden has commuted the sentences of almost 1,500 people released under the CARES Act and pardoned an additional 39 people. We are deeply grateful to President Biden for this historic act and are heartened by his promise that more people will be freed before he leaves office.

Executive Director Andrea C. James welcomed the news, stating, "We thank President Biden for hearing our calls to exercise his clemency power. We will hold a vigil outside the White House from December 16-18 from 8:30 AM - 3 PM daily to recognize this mercy act and encourage him to do more."

The President's action today underlines what we have been saying for years: decarceration is the answer. A once-in-a-century pandemic forced the Bureau of Prisons to place 3,000 people who had served more than half their time and who were particularly vulnerable to COVID in home confinement. The overall recidivism rate for this group was .079%. The President acknowledged that these people have "successfully reintegrated into their families and communities."

Only a handful of the people who are elderly and ill were released by the CARES Act. Far too many remain in prisons, separated from the families who wish to care for them, straining the BOP's limited medical staff and costing the taxpayers millions of dollars to house, feed, and provide inadequate medical care. This is a classic lose-lose situation.

"It is hard to describe the elation of getting clemency," said Director of Clemency Danielle Metz, whose two life sentences were commuted by President Obama. "President Biden's act of generosity and mercy has changed the lives of thousands of family members who now can be sure their loved ones are safely home."

We also commend the Pardon Attorney and her staff for their tireless work to vet all the clemency petitions and ensure that everyone's request for a second chance is given fair consideration. We look forward to more announcements before January 20th.

About TNC:

The National Council is a 501c3 organization founded in 2010 by a group of women incarcerated in the federal prison in Danbury, CT. Our mission is to end incarceration of women and girls.

