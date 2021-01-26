The National Credit Union ISAO and TruSTAR Announce Renewed Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The National Credit Union ISAO announces its renewed partnership with TruSTAR, a leader in data-centric automation and management, to continue offering centralized intelligence sharing and management teams and tools to their members.

The mission of the NCU-ISAO is to enable and sustain Credit Union critical infrastructure cyber resilience and preserve the public trust by advancing trusted security coordination and collaboration to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover from threats and vulnerabilities.

Credit Union Cyber Resilience is dependent upon access to the real-time availability of proactive "actionable" threat intelligence, analysis, coordinated countermeasure response, best practice adoption, and role-based workforce education. Protecting critical infrastructure requires an unprecedented level of cooperation, collaboration, and coordination supported by an infrastructure connected trusted sector and cross-sector communities.

TruSTAR's cloud-native intelligence management platform improves the efficiency of security operations and helps teams eliminate integration debt through Data-Centric Security Automation. TruSTAR operationalizes intelligence into investigative workflows by integrating with industry-leading technology partners across varying industries and ISAC/ISAOs.

The TruSTAR platform addresses multiple use cases in the financial sector from card skimming to Ransomware to AI expansion, and allows security teams to better utilize their time and skill sets by automating and augmenting security workflows.

"The entire TruSTAR team has been committed to building a strong partnership with our organization and its members since day one. Their powerful platform is robust and easy to use and supports a wide range of use cases for our members from information sharing to intelligence automation. We are grateful to have them as a key partner to help us advance the cyber resilience of our nation's credit unions and look forward to working with them for many years to come." says Brian Hinze, Managing Director, VP Member Services and Operations at the NCU-ISAO.

With TruSTAR, NCU will offer its customers the following benefits:

Ingest and operationalize intelligence from the NCU-ISAO community and 20+ OSINT sources into your SIEM.

from the NCU-ISAO community and 20+ OSINT sources into your SIEM. Surface your most relevant intelligence by enriching your historical incident data with external intelligence sources to make faster, more informed decisions about relevant threats.

by enriching your historical incident data with external intelligence sources to make faster, more informed decisions about relevant threats. Search and navigate the latest reports to access meta information like the number of IOCs extracted, excerpts of report content, correlation counts, time of submission, and other relevant high-level information.

to access meta information like the number of IOCs extracted, excerpts of report content, correlation counts, time of submission, and other relevant high-level information. Visualize correlations from the NCU-ISAO member listserv and OSINT data with intuitive UI and graph database technology.

from the NCU-ISAO member listserv and OSINT data with intuitive UI and graph database technology. Easily submit and share reports among NCU members, with built-in automatic redaction features to remove sensitive PII.

"TruSTAR is proud to partner with the National Credit Union ISAO to enable members to share and automate intelligence across their security operation ecosystems, improving security effectiveness and realizing the value of NCU-ISAO intel." says Patrick Coughlin, CEO of TruSTAR.

The NCU ISAO and TruSTAR will be hosting a webinar outlining the newest features and integrations on the TruSTAR platform which is open to NCU members, credit unions, credit union service organizations, and credit union leagues titled "TruSTAR Platform Updates, Feature Enhancements, and Roadmap," on Wednesday, January 27th at 9:30 a.m. PST / 12:30 p.m. EST.

The webinar will be led by Brian Hinze, Managing Director of the NCU ISAO, Tyler Bent, TruSTAR's Customer Success Manager, and Jeffrey Chen, TruSTAR's Product Manager of Integrations. Attendees can register here .

About The National Credit Union ISAO

The National Credit Union ISAO was formed as a collaborative idea of credit unions, CUSOs, and Leagues to help the industry navigate the flooded waters of threat intelligence and alerts, and focus on credit union-specific issues around operations, risk, compliance through information sharing and collaboration. Since 2016, the mission of the NCU-ISAO is to enable and sustain Credit Union critical infrastructure cyber resilience and preserve the public trust by advancing trusted security coordination and collaboration to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover from threats and vulnerabilities. Learn more at ncuisao.org .

About TruSTAR

TruSTAR is a cloud-native Data-Centric Security Automation and Management Platform built for security operations teams. TruSTAR uses machine learning and AI to accelerate operational efficiency through automation. The most valuable security data is often locked inside silos in and across companies, and TruSTAR breaks down these silos within enterprises to align security effectiveness with business objectives, improving cyber resilience and operations. TruSTAR is the technology infrastructure that powers many of the world's largest enterprises spanning across Finance, Retail, Healthcare, and IT as well as the largest U.S. ISAC / ISAOs.

Learn more at www.trustar.co and follow us on Twitter at @TruSTARtech.

Media Contact:

Ray Bardus

[email protected]

SOURCE TruSTAR

Related Links

https://www.trustar.co

