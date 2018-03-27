The National Crime Prevention Council and Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announce Call for Entries for "Stop Fakes" Video Contest to Help Combat Counterfeits

"Canon is excited to continue its ongoing relationship with the NCPC to promote awareness around the safety risks associated with using counterfeit power accessories," said Eliott Peck, executive vice president and general manager of the Imaging Technologies Communications Group, Canon U.S.A., Inc., and Chairman and CEO, Canon Information Technology Services. "This video contest is an excellent way to engage help from the public and draw attention to an important initiative that can help protect consumers."

"NCPC is excited about this contest. We want to engage consumers to make them aware of potential dangers of counterfeits." said Ann Harkins, president and CEO, NCPC. "This contest is a fun way for consumers to get involved in our 'Stop Fakes' campaign."

Contest entrants are encouraged to create an original video demonstrating their creative interpretation of one or more of our top 10 anti-counterfeit tips.

Entries will be judged based on creativity, originality, and effectiveness and clarity of the "Stop Fakes" theme based on at least one of the highlighted ant-counterfeit tips. The video submissions must be 27 seconds long and contain all original content. To enter the contest, visit: stopfakescontest.ncpc.org. Videos must be entered by 12:00 p.m. ET on April 23, 2018 for a chance to win!

"Stop Fakes" Video Contest: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are age 18 and older and a legal adult at the time of entry. The video contest starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 26, 2018 and ends at 12:00 p.m. ET on April 23, 2018. See Official Rules for complete entry details and restrictions, video guidelines and prize descriptions. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsored by The National Crime Prevention Council and Canon U.S.A., Inc.

NCPC is a private, nonprofit tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization whose primary mission is to be the nation's leader in helping people keep themselves, their families and their communities safe from crime.

The National Crime Prevention Council is the nonprofit leader in crime prevention. For more than 35 years, our symbol of safety, McGruff the Crime Dog®, has delivered easy-to-use crime prevention tips that protect what matters most—you, your family, and your community. Since 1982, NCPC has continuously provided the American public with comprehensive educational materials, training programs, and effective crime prevention messaging, delivered in large part through its vast network of more than 10,000 state and local law enforcement agencies, crime prevention associations, community groups, foundations, and corporate partners. For more information on how NCPC can be a public safety expert for you or how to "Take A Bite Out of Crime®," visit www.ncpc.org.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

