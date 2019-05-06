The National Cyber Security Alliance and ITSPmagazine Announce Partnership in Support of CyberSecure My Business™

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) – a nonprofit, public-private partnership focused on helping businesses and consumers stay safer and more secure online – announced today a strategic partnership with ITSPmagazine. At the intersection of IT security and society, ITPSmagazine is a free, online publication that focuses on information technology, cybersecurity, data privacy, the InfoSec community and the influence that tech has on our daily lives – in business and at home. Both organizations will work closely to promote and amplify awareness of NCSA's national CyberSecure My Business program.

CyberSecure My Business ‒ of which FedEx is a Founding Partner, Trend Micro is a Signature Sponsor and Infosec is a Contributing Sponsor – was created to help protect the small- and medium-sized (SMB) community's cybersecurity. It does so by offering free in-person, interactive training workshops, webinars and monthly newsletters summarizing recent hot topics. ITPSmagazine will support the initiative through a variety of awareness-generating and community engagement vehicles including featuring regional workshop/events and webinars throughout the magazine and in the newsletter; producing thought leadership podcasts in collaboration with CyberSecure My Business, connecting directly with the SMB community during events and workshops; and driving ongoing publicity via social media platforms. In addition, ITPSmagazine's SMB CyberSecurity education column will be presented as a joint venture with CyberSecure My Business where ITSPmagazine's audience will find a collection of training materials and other SMB-related resources provided by NCSA.

"With more than 30 million small businesses nationwide , there is a tremendous need to offer critical online safety and security information to organizations that may not have IT departments and other resources to learn about and combat cybercrime," said Daniel Eliot, NCSA's director of small business education. "NCSA is both grateful and excited to announce this strategic partnership. NCSA and ITSPmagazine share a common interest in providing targeted and timely education to the SMB community. The goal of our combined efforts is to reach as many small businesses as possible – both domestically and internationally – with information they can readily put into action to help protect their organization."

"Having been huge fans of NCSA for a long time and sharing common visions and values, my co-founder, Marco Ciappelli, and I are excited to form this strategic partnership between ITSPmagazine and CyberSecure My Business," said Sean Martin, CISSP, ITSPmagazine's editor-in-chief. "Smaller, less-funded and, oftentimes, less-aware businesses simply don't have the means to create a cyber defense program, so we are thrilled to change this reality by partnering with CyberSecure My Business in time for National Small Business Week in May. We look forward to helping NCSA educate the millions of small- and medium-sized businesses around the world to keep their business, customers and employees cybersecure and cybersafe. And remember – an informed SMB workforce can extend this awareness to the everyday lives of their family, friends, and community; this is a win for all of society."

About NCSA

NCSA is the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA's primary partners are DHS and NCSA's Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; American Express; Bank of America; CDK Global, LLC; CertNexus; Cisco; Cofense; Comcast Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; Google; Infosec; Intel Corporation; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; NXP Semiconductors; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Symantec Corporation; Uber: U.S. Bank; Visa and Wells Fargo. NCSA's core efforts include National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™, the global online safety awareness and education campaign co-founded by NCSA and the Anti-Phishing Working Group with federal government leadership from DHS; and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA, please visit staysafeonline.org/about-us/overview/.

About ITSPmagazine

Founded by Sean Martin, and Marco Ciappelli, ITSPmagazine is a free online publication that focuses on information technology, cybersecurity, data privacy, the InfoSec community and the influence that all this has on our everyday lives – as businesses, individuals and the society in which we live. With six columns (At The Edge, The Cyber Society, Diverse IT, The Academy, An InfoSec Life, SMB CyberSecurity) and a weekly talk show (Unusual Gatherings), our team explores the topics that matter most: the human element and its symbiotic effect on the latest in technology, IT security and privacy. We are At the Intersection of IT Security and Society™. You can find us online at https://www.itspmagazine.com and on social media using the handle @ITSPmagazine.

