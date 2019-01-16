The National Cyber Security Alliance Welcomes New Board Members

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) ‒ a nonprofit, public-private partnership focused on helping everyone stay safer and more secure online ‒ is proud to announce that three new companies have joined its board of directors. Industry leaders Cofense, Infosec and Mimecast recently signed on to support NCSA's efforts and contribute to the organization's mission. NCSA and its dedicated board are committed to creating and implementing far-reaching education and awareness efforts to empower everyone to stay safer online and to build a strong culture of cybersecurity and privacy.

"NCSA is thrilled to welcome Cofense, Infosec and Mimecast. We have a very passionate and active group of members that work with us tirelessly throughout the year," said Kelvin Coleman, NCSA's executive director. "These companies tackle many of today's top cybersecurity issues. From Cofense's expertise in phishing defense solutions to Infosec's steadfast commitment to information security skills development to Mimecast's specialization in cloud-based email management, we've added an extraordinary group to our roster. Each company's steadfast commitment to online safety and security is a complementary and natural fit with NCSA's mission and ongoing campaigns."

Learn more about NCSA's new board members below.

Cofense

As the industry pioneer of phishing simulation training for organizations, Cofense truly believes better phishing defense starts with a strong foundation of security awareness. Recognizing the need for security awareness programs should extend far beyond National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October. Cofense also believes in giving back to the communities they serve with free CBT content, value-added software solutions and phishing training programs that cater to the needs of small and mid-sized businesses – all at no charge for those organizations.

"NCSA is a long-regarded trusted source in security awareness and provides continuous campaigns throughout the year sharing resources, data, creative ideas and programming designed to help organizations create and improve their security awareness programs," said Tonia Dudley, Security Solutions Advisor at Cofense. "By partnering with the NCSA, Cofense can continue to live its core values through support and service within our security awareness community, helping fulfill our mission of enabling the world to stop phishing attacks in their tracks one step at a time."

Infosec

Infosec is a leading provider of information security skills development and certification training for IT and security professionals. The company also offers comprehensive workforce education programs featuring awareness training and phishing simulations.

"NCSA plays a critical role in raising awareness of the many important cybersecurity issues facing the world today," said Lisa Plaggemier, chief evangelist at Infosec. "Whether reminding us about our shared responsibility to keep data private and secure or tackling the ongoing cybersecurity workforce gap, NCSA has made a big difference helping the world stay safe online. I'm thrilled and honored to join the NCSA Board of Directors. With Kelvin Coleman leading the charge, it's a really exciting time for NCSA. There is a great foundation to build on, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the organization."

Mimecast

Mimecast is a cybersecurity provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email profoundly safer, restoring trust and bolstering business resilience. Mimecast's expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, awareness training, data protection, to uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, human error and technical failure. www.mimecast.com

"I've been involved with the National Cyber Security Alliance for several years, and am thrilled to re-join NCSA's Board of Directors, said Janet Levesque, Senior Vice President, Systems, Resilience and Security at Mimecast. "NCSA's efforts to propel cybersecurity education and awareness for both organizations and individuals is closely aligned with Mimecast's mission to help customers strengthen their cyber resilience practices and build a world where people are more cyber-aware."

