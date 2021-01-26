The National Defense University Foundation Announces the First Grant from Craig Newmark Philanthropies to Focus on Information in National Security

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Defense University (NDU) Foundation today announced an immediate $100,000 grant from Craig Newmark Philanthropies (CNP), to accelerate NDU's programs and prepare national security leaders to counter cyber and influence operations that threaten to destabilize domestic and international security - whether they are directed at military, government, or civilian targets.

"The cyber domain and information operations present serious threats to the security of our nation and that of our allies," said NDU President Vice Admiral Fritz Roegge. "The National Defense Strategy highlights the vital importance of preparing the next generation of national security professionals who will lead our efforts to counter these threats. On behalf of NDU, I thank Craig Newmark Philanthropies for this generous grant that will help strengthen our ability to educate and develop leaders who are prepared to take on these increasingly difficult challenges."

"Craig Newmark has been at the forefront of tackling the toughest issues facing our democracy and we appreciate his support of NDU's mission to advance national security through government and military leadership education," NDU Foundation President and CEO James Schmeling stated. "The National Defense University Foundation is proud to work with Craig Newmark Philanthropies in establishing public-private cyber security and information warfare initiatives that will accelerate our nation's ability to pro-actively manage and prevent disinformation threats."

"The latest widespread cyber intrusions into our governing infrastructure and recent violent riots in Washington, D.C., demonstrate why it so crucial to equip leaders with the skills required to address the evolving threats of cyber-attack, disinformation, and misinformation," Craig Newmark noted. "We are proud to partner with the NDU Foundation as we make our first national security investment in the information and cyber domain through the programs at the National Defense University – the Department of Defense's premier education institution. This initiative will help prepare our country's most promising government professionals and military leaders to make critical information management decisions vital to the preservation of our democracy, domestic stability, and national security."

About the National Defense University (NDU) and NDU Foundation

The National Defense University (NDU) Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, philanthropic organization established to provide critical support to the National Defense University. Under the direction of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NDU is the nation's preeminent higher education institution for advanced national security strategy and leadership development. NDU prepares selected national security professionals from the U.S. and over 75 allied countries to serve as tomorrow's decision and policy makers at the highest levels of command in the military, across government, and private industry sectors.

