The National Defense University Foundation Appoints Three New Executives from Cubic, Govini, and Textron Systems to Board of Directors

"The immense talent and leadership that Tara Murphy Dougherty, Major General Frank Muth (USA, Ret.), and Rear Admiral John Roberti (USN, Ret.) bring to the National Defense University Foundation Board of Directors will be a game changer in our ability to strengthen and expand support for NDU," Foundation Board Chairman RADM Michael Manazir (USN, Ret.) stated. "They will be instrumental in forging connections and facilitating critical dialogues on national security issues in education for the Joint Force."

New NDU Foundation Board Members:

Tara Murphy Dougherty , Chief Executive Officer, Govini. Murphy Dougherty has held significant leadership roles in the private sector and served as Chief of Staff of Global Strategic Affairs in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

, Chief Executive Officer, Govini. Murphy Dougherty has held significant leadership roles in the private sector and served as Chief of Staff of Global Strategic Affairs in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. MG Frank Muth ( USA , Ret.), Vice President Military Sales and Strategy, Textron Systems. MG Muth is a graduate of the National Defense University's National War College.

( , Ret.), Vice President Military Sales and Strategy, Textron Systems. MG Muth is a graduate of the National War College. RDML John Roberti (USN, Ret.), Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Strategy, Cubic Corporation. RDML Roberti is a distinguished graduate of the Naval War College .

"We have ambitious plans to foster substantive interactions between NDU, private industry, and whole-of-government to build a more competitive edge for national security leaders attending NDU", NDU Foundation President and Chief Operating Officer, James Schmeling, J.D. said. "These extraordinary individuals bring extensive leadership experience in national security, professional military education, and the private sector to the Foundation that will advance NDU's mission, and I look forward to working with them."

These are the first three new Board members appointed for the 2021 fiscal year and each will serve a three-year term.

About the National Defense University Foundation

The NDU Foundation is a nonpartisan, nonprofit philanthropic organization established to provide critical support to the National Defense University. The Foundation helps NDU provide a unique advantage in addressing difficult national security challenges in an increasingly unpredictable environment. History has shown that the best way to protect our democracy and ensure peace is by educating and developing leaders who are prepared to think critically, strategically, and creatively to produce innovative and holistic solutions.

About the National Defense University

Under the direction of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NDU is the nation's preeminent higher education institution for advanced national security strategy and leadership development. NDU's five accredited post-graduate colleges prepare selected civilian and military professionals from the U.S. and over 75 allied countries to serve as tomorrow's decision and policy makers at the highest levels of command in the military, government, and private industry sectors. For more information, visit NDU.edu and NDUFoundation.org

SOURCE National Defense University Foundation

Related Links

www.ndu.edu

