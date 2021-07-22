The National Defense University Foundation Augments its Board of Directors with Leaders from Texas A&M's Bush School of Government & Public Service, KBR, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Lieutenant General Jay B. Silveria (USAF Ret.), Executive Director of Texas A&M University's Bush School of Government & Public Service , served as the Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy where he directed cadet training, academics, athletics, and character development. Throughout his illustrious military career, Silveria served as Deputy Commander of US Central Command for Southwest Asia , Commander of USAF Warfare Center, and as a Command pilot with 3,900 flight hours in F-15 and F-35 aircraft. Silveria is a graduate of NDU's National War College.



"These new NDU Foundation Board members bring unparalleled expertise on the world's evolving and dynamic geopolitical complexities, national security policy, and Joint Force all-domain operations," NDU Foundation Chairman RADM Michael Manazir (USN, Ret.) said. "I am honored to welcome Lieutenant General Jay Silveria (USAF, Ret.), Niki Johnson, and Steven Francis to accelerate our support of NDU's critical priorities and focus on NDU as the most comprehensive leadership development program in the national security community."

"General Jay Silveria, Niki Johnson, and Steven Francis bring unsurpassed experience and insider understanding to the NDU Foundation that will enable significant impact for NDU," Foundation President James Schmeling noted. "Additionally, Johnson's experience as a military spouse informs our work on talent retention and family support of students and alumni."

