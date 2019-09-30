The National Defense University Foundation Names James Schmeling, J.D., as New President and Chief Executive Officer

"Mr. Schmeling's exceptional record of leadership and success in building higher education institutes, military veteran non-profits, and world class public private partnerships is unparalleled," said NDU Foundation Chairman of the Board of Directors Brigadier General Jack A. Pellicci, US Army (Ret). "We look forward to Mr. Schmeling expertly leading the Foundation, especially developing new strategic initiatives that propel the NDU's vital mission of educating, developing, and inspiring national security leaders."

"I'm excited to join the NDU Foundation and lead our team to ensure NDU is provided the resources necessary for educating the next generation of America's military and national security leadership. Only with philanthropic investment can we fund vital programs like our International Fellows program, which builds a network of relationships that are sometimes the unseen difference when the world is at a tipping point," said Schmeling. "Our board and professional team are committed to an ambitious vision of outcome-based programming that connects the preeminent leaders of today with the emerging leaders of tomorrow. It's an amazing time to join NDUF."

Widely published and well known for his collaborative intrapreneurial style, Mr. Schmeling brings over 25 years of experience to NDUF. Most recently, Schmeling served as the Executive Vice President for Student Veterans of America where he created the Business and Industry Roundtable with founding members that included Accenture, BASF, General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, PwC, Nestle, amongst others.

Mr. Schmeling's expertise also includes building three research-focused institutes within premier universities, administering over $90 million in funding, writing and receiving $45 million in proposal awards, and being the principal investigator/co-principal investigator for over $16 million in funded projects. Please see the NDU Foundation's website for a complete biography: About Leadership

NDU President Vice Admiral Fritz Roegge, USN, welcomed the selection stating, "Mr. Schmeling's impressive successes in the military, in business, and in supporting academia demonstrate his readiness to lead the NDU Foundation. I look forward to partnering with him to support NDU in our commitment to develop joint warfighters and national security leaders through rigorous academics, research, and engagement."

About the National Defense University (NDU) and NDU Foundation

The National Defense University (NDU) Foundation, a nonpartisan, nonprofit, philanthropic organization, was established to provide support to the NDU.

Under the direction of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NDU is the premier institution for studies in security strategy and leadership development. NDU prepares leaders from the U.S. and over 75 countries to serve at the highest levels of government, focused on national and international security issues. For more information, please visit NDU.edu

SOURCE National Defense University Foundation

