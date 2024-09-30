The National Diversity Council Set to Wind Down Operations

Seeks Strategic Partner to Continue Critical Work

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, the National Diversity Council (NDC) has functioned as a resource and advocate for the value of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) in our workplaces and communities. Our impact has been profound with 1 million+ people through DEIB events, workshops, and programs; we've graduated 1700 NDC Certified Diversity Professionals; engaged 80,000 followers on social media; established thousands of partnerships across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors; and worked across more than 60 industries.

Despite the tremendous efforts and dedication our staff and partners have shown, the National Diversity Council has announced its plan to wind down operations and dissolve the organization as soon as reasonably possible. The Board has not made this decision lightly; however, the downturn in corporate and philanthropic support did not leave a viable path forward. Primary operations, including full-time staffing and regular programming, ceased on Friday, 9/27/24. The Board thanks NDC's staff for their unwavering commitment to DEIB and has partnered with an organization to provide employment placement support for all current staff. Organizations interested in connecting with great candidates regarding employment opportunities can reach out to [email protected].

As the NDC winds down its operations, the organization is actively seeking a 501(c)3 for a potential merger or a for-profit business interested in acquiring its assets including www.thendc.org and the organization's many strategic resources at fair market value. The goal is to continue advancing the important work of transforming workplaces and communities into inclusive environments where individuals are valued for their talents and empowered to reach their full potential. Interested organizations can connect with the NDC via email at [email protected].

As we say goodbye, the NDC encourages organizations to keep championing DEIB as a dynamic strategy for success and community well-being through your programs and initiatives. This work is vital in shaping a more inclusive society.

About the National Diversity Council

The National Diversity Council (NDC) is a 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to being both a resource and an advocate for the value of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). Through our nationwide affiliates, events and learning and consulting, the NDC helps organizations create pathways that develop a more inclusive workplace, community and environment. For more information about the National Diversity Council, please visit www.thendc.org/.

The National Diversity Council

(281) 975 – 0626

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Diversity Council