The National Due Diligence Alliance to Join Forces with ADISA

TNDDA will become a part of ADISA, bringing together the two most respected organizations in the alternative investment industry.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADISA, the nation's largest trade association for the alternative and direct investment space, and The National Due Diligence Alliance (TNDDA), a non-profit trade association of independent broker-dealers, advisors, and family offices and a leading facilitator of the due diligence process for the alternative investment industry, announced today that the two organizations will unite under the ADISA name. The groups are expected to officially join together after TNDDA's upcoming conference November 22 – 24, 2024, and the 2025 season will feature "TNDDA by ADISA."

"Roger Wadsworth, TNDDA's head, has built TNDDA into one of the most well-known and respected organizations in the alternative investments industry," said ADISA Executive Director John Harrison. "We are proud to join forces with TNDDA and bring TNDDA's members, sponsors, and partners under the ADISA umbrella. Through this unification, we have created a single source for due diligence resources, education, advocacy and networking opportunities that will benefit the entire alternatives space of all sizes of capital raise, from relatively small to huge."

Founded in 2003 by seven independent broker-dealers, TNDDA was originally established with a focus on serving independent broker-dealers and the goal of sharing information and insight on sponsors and their offerings. Since its founding, the group has expanded to include registered investment advisers and family offices. It has regularly held three conferences a year, with a total of 65 conferences and 1,400 sponsor presentations over its lifetime. In combining with ADISA, TNDDA's conferences and events will be integrated into ADISA's existing calendar, and TNDDA's members will have access to ADISA's full suite of resources. ADISA's plans are that there will be two stand alone TNDDA events (February and November) and the summer event will be combined with ADISA's Research and Due Diligence event.

"My goal has always been to ensure that TNDDA would continue to thrive even after my departure," said TNDDA National Director Roger Wadsworth. "I can now step back knowing that TNDDA's future is secure. ADISA, with its stellar reputation and extensive reach, is the perfect organization to continue the Alliance towards a bright future."

"This is an exciting time for the alternative investment industry, and we are thrilled that TNDDA and ADISA are able to join forces to help shape its future," said ADISA President Jade Miller. "Our combined resources will enable us to better serve the alternative investment community and promote the continued growth and education of the industry."

The announcement was made at ADISA's 2024 Annual Conference & Trade Show, the alternative investment industry's largest event of the season, featuring key industry leaders, educational panels, and topical presentations.

ABOUT ADISA

The Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association is the nation's largest trade association representing the non‐traded alternative investment space. ADISA's members are typically involved in non-traded real estate investment trusts, business development companies, master limited partnerships and private and public funds (LPs/LLCs), 1031 exchange programs (DSTs/TICs), energy and oil and gas interests, equipment leasing programs, or other alternative and direct investment offerings. The association was founded in 2003 and has approximately 5,000 members who are key decision makers, representing more than 220,000 professionals throughout the nation – including sponsor members who have raise in excess of $200 billion in equity annually and serve more than 1 million investors.

ABOUT TNDDA

Founded in 2003 by seven independent broker-dealers, The National Due Diligence Alliance (TNDDA) is a non-profit trade association and a leading provider of due diligence education and conferences for the alternative investment industry. TNDDA's mission is to provide its members with the information and resources they need to make informed investment decisions and addresses industry regulatory requirements. TNDDA's conferences and events bring together leading due diligence professionals from across the country.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

[email protected]

949.427.1389

SOURCE ADISA