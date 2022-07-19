The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre Announces Doomsday on YouTube, 7PM, August 26

A 24-Hour Livestreamed Marathon Reading of the Works of Edgar Allan Poe

BALTIMORE, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- August 26 at 7 PM on YouTube, forget James Joyce and Bloomsday! Literature and theatre fans can brace themselves for Edgar Allan Poe and Doomsday, a 24 hour livestreamed marathon reading of Poe's work, courtesy of The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre (www.poetheatre.org).

Interested fans of Poe can set a reminder for the August 26 7PM Doomsday YouTube event by clicking this link: https://youtu.be/WKJOM2iFKNQ

The Doomsday reading is a fundraiser to support the first live theatre production from The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre, titled "Edgar Allan Poe's Blood, Sweat & Fears."

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to raise money through the Doomsday reading. Supporters can donate to the cause by clicking this link: https://gofund.me/3a412133

Early sponsors have already contributed to the campaign.

The idea for the Doomsday marathon reading came to Poe Theatre founder Alex Zavistovich after being invited to an event for Bloomsday, the annual celebration of James Joyce's novel "Ulysses."

"It makes sense," said Zavistovich. "Why celebrate a work of Irish literature that many people find difficult to understand, when the US has its own literary giant that some people also find difficult to understand?"

Starting at 7 PM on August 26, and continuing for 24 straight hours, Poe Theatre actors and fans will be reading stories from "Tales of Mystery and Imagination," a celebrated compilation of Poe's best-known works of horror and suspense. Readers will trade out every hour. If the entire volume is completed, it will be repeated – with a goal of beating that record the following year.

"Edgar Allan Poe's Blood, Sweat and Fears" will open October 14, 2022, for a four-week run at FPX Events, in Dundalk, MD. Tickets can be reserved at the FPX Events online box office: https://fpxevents.com/

The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre is the only company in the world dedicated to adapting the works of America's grandfather of horror and suspense for the stage, broadcast and English literacy in the schools. Throughout the pandemic, The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre produced monthly radio drama adaptations of Poe's stories. The internationally-acclaimed programs are carried on Amazon Music and National Public Radio, among many other platforms. (https://www.npr.org/podcasts/749070850/poe-theatre-on-the-air)

