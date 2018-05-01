The National Enquirer Statement On Suggestions That The White House Influences Editorial Decisions

"Donald Trump has never been consulted on editorial decisions; has never requested that a story be written on a given subject, or angled in a certain way; and never requested a story be killed. Period."

SOURCE American Media, Inc.