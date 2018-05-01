The National Enquirer Statement On Suggestions That The White House Influences Editorial Decisions

News provided by

American Media, Inc.

18:07 ET

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Media, Inc. today released the following statement from Chief Content Officer Dylan Howard in response to the repeated suggestions that President Trump influences its editorial decisions:

"Donald Trump has never been consulted on editorial decisions; has never requested that a story be written on a given subject, or angled in a certain way; and never requested a story be killed. Period."

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-enquirer-statement-on-suggestions-that-the-white-house-influences-editorial-decisions-300640598.html

SOURCE American Media, Inc.

Also from this source

Apr 18, 2018, 18:38 ET Statement From American Media, Inc. On Its Legal Settlement With...

Apr 18, 2018, 09:00 ET Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The National Enquirer Statement On Suggestions That The White House Influences Editorial Decisions

News provided by

American Media, Inc.

18:07 ET