The National Football League Alumni, Cancer Treatment Centers of America®, LabCorp® and Health Testing Centers Team Up to Offer Prostate Cancer Screenings in September

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men. To raise awareness of the disease and the benefits of early screening, the NFL Alumni (NFLA), Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), LabCorp® (NYSE: LH) and Health Testing Centers are collaborating for the second year as part of the Prostate Pep Talk campaign to educate men and their loved ones, and to increase access to screenings.

Beginning in September (Prostate Cancer Awareness Month), the Prostate Pep Talk messaging will encourage men to get screened for prostate cancer. Information can be found on the campaign's website, prostatepeptalk.com, which has educational videos and a public service announcement featuring legendary NFL head coaches Herm Edwards, Dick Vermeil and Bill Cowher.

"Cancer affects everyone," says Coach Edwards. "It affects millions of people every year, and it goes under the radar until it affects you or someone you know. Cancer sees no color, it sees no age. Go get checked."

From Sept. 1 through Oct. 15, as many as 1,500 men ages 40 and older may sign up to receive a free Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) screening at nearly 2,000 LabCorp locations throughout the United States. In addition, NFLA chapters, LabCorp and Health Testing Centers are teaming with CTCA® comprehensive care and research center locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Tulsa to host community-based events to raise awareness of the importance of early detection in prostate cancer.

"We believe many of our members, whether they are players or coaches, may not understand how simple it is to take these tests," says NFL Alumni CEO Elvis Gooden. "We are encouraging them to get screened. It's not that hard."

Eligible men may order their free or discounted PSA screening by visiting Prostate Pep Talk or Health Testing Centers - Prostate Pep Talk. Testing will be performed by LabCorp and will be available at LabCorp's patient service center locations across the country. After the first 1,500 free PSA screening spots are filled, eligible men can still access a discounted rate of $25 per screening throughout the sign-up period. Screenings must be performed within six months of the sign-up date.

Men who have a PSA considered outside the normal range should consult with their physician to determine next steps that best suit their needs. Elevated PSA levels do not always indicate prostate cancer.

For more information, visit prostatepeptalk.com.

NFL Alumni Association



The NFL Alumni Association is a nationwide group of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses and associate members whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. Information on the NFL Alumni Association is available at www.nflalumni.org.

LabCorp



LabCorp is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.labcorp.com, and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.covance.com.

Health Testing Centers



Health Testing Centers is a mission-driven company on the forefront of movement toward transparency and greater control in health care through personalized preventive care. To learn more about Health Testing Centers, visit www.healthtestingcenters.com.

Cancer Treatment Centers of America®



Cancer Treatment Centers of America Global, Inc. (CTCA) is a comprehensive cancer care network of hospitals and outpatient care centers in Atlanta, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tulsa. Visit cancercenter.com, Facebook.com/cancercenter and Twitter.com/cancercenter for more information.

