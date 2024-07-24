The National Football League (NFL) and the Bob Woodruff Foundation Renew Partnership with $5.7 Million Grant

The NFL's Salute to Service Initiative Continues to Invest in Veteran and Military Communities Through the Bob Woodruff Foundation

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League (NFL) has renewed support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) with a $5.7 million grant, continuing its commitment to veteran and service member communities nationwide. The two-year partnership will fund nonprofits focused on bolstering healthy lifestyles and social connectedness within veteran populations. Since 2018, the NFL and BWF have impacted the lives of more than 600,000 veterans, service members, their families and caregivers.

"We're thrilled to team up with the NFL, whose generosity has made a game-changing impact for our veterans and military families," said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "Our partnership with the NFL ensures that our heroes can live happy, healthy, and fulfilled lives long after their service. We're excited to keep driving change together, on and off the field."

The NFL's Salute to Service initiative aims to honor, empower, and connect, with our country's veterans, service members and their families. It is grounded in close collaboration with nonprofits and groups that support the military community both domestically and abroad. The NFL shows its appreciation for the military community through visits to military bases throughout the year, as well as moments of recognition during games and events. Since 2011, the League has raised more than $73 million for its military Salute to Service partners.

"The NFL is proud to continue its partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation," said NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility Anna Isaacson. "Empowering our nation's military is a core tenet of the NFL's social impact efforts, and the Foundation has been a valuable partner in helping translate funding into action for veterans, service members and their families. We look forward to continuing to support those who have bravely served our country through our Salute to Service initiative."

The Bob Woodruff Foundation accepts grant applications on a rolling basis as part of this partnership. All applicants will receive an email notifying them of the outcome of their application once BWF has made a final funding determination. To be considered in our first wave of review for each calendar year, organizations must apply by January 8. Learn more about how to apply for funding.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing, and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation's veterans, service members and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit www.BobWoodruffFoundation.org for more information.

About the NFL's Salute to Service

Salute to Service represents the NFL's unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation's service members, veterans, and their families. It is grounded in deep partnerships with the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF), Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), United Service Organizations (USO) and Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). Since 2011, more than $73 million has been raised for these Salute to Service partners. For more information on Salute to Service, visit NFL.com/Salute.

