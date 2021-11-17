The National Foundation To End Child Abuse And Neglect (EndCAN) Joins Global Campaign Pledging One Million Steps To End Child Abuse

EndCAN Joins 'European Day on the Protection of Children Against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse' Movement Tweet this

According to the CDC, child sexual abuse is a significant public health problem that is widely under reported. Although estimates vary across studies, data shows:

About one in four girls and one in six boys experience child sexual abuse at some point in childhood. (Source: National Sexual Violence Resource Center)

and experience child sexual abuse at some point in childhood. (Source: National Sexual Violence Resource Center) 91% of child sexual abuse is perpetrated by someone the child or child's family knows.

"It is imperative that we mobilize as many advocates as possible because there are so many suffering in silence," says EndCAN CEO and kidnapping survivor, Lori Poland. Poland's 1983 high-profile story caught the attention of national media and was the inspiration behind the nonprofit's formation.

The CDC also reports that experiencing child sexual abuse is an adverse childhood experience (ACE) that can affect how a person thinks, acts, and feels over a lifetime, resulting in short- and long-term physical, mental, and emotional health consequences, including:

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Physical injuries.

Chronic health conditions.

Depression.

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Substance abuse.

Increased risk of suicide.

EndCAN's Walk Together to End Child Sexual Abuse is free to participate and has currently garnered over 800,000 steps pledged nationwide. Advocates are asked to sign-up at endcan.org/endchildsexualabuseday and share their own personal passion for ending child sexual abuse via social media by using #endchildsexabuseday and tagging @endcanorg.





