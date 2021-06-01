The National Gay Wedding Association has announced their inaugural, Inclusive Awareness Conference, #sharethelove, January 4-6, 2022

Join our keynote speakers, Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, Teacher, Activist, and Author, and Sara Cunningham, Activist! Tweet this

The conference itinerary will take the attendees on a journey of understanding inclusiveness and inclusive business practices, focusing on one basic concept: love. Listen and learn from our panelists of leading LGBTQ+ advocates and wedding industry leaders. Please visit our website for more information.

Both in-person and virtual conference attendees will receive an Inclusive Awareness Certificate of attendance issued by the National Gay Wedding Association.

Scheduled to appear in no particular order: Jove Meyer Owner/Creative Director Jove Meyer Events @jovemeyer, Kirsten Palladino Editorial Director and co-founder @equallywed, Chanda Monique Eddens of A Monique Affair Executive Designer and Owner @cd_chandadaniels, Sara Cunningham Founder Free Mom Hugs @freemomhugs, Cathy O'Connell President & co-founder of COJ Events, a Destination Event Design & Planning Company @cojevents, Tara Melvin Founder & CEO National Society of Black Wedding & Event Professionals @NSBWEP, Julie Novack CEO co-founder PartySlate @partyslate, Courtney Sjoberg Hashtag Queen @SheSocial.co, Ricardo Tomas Lorraine Tomas of Dallas & NGWA Director of Chapter Development @lorrainetomasweddings, Lawrence & Michael Black Gay Weddings @blackgayweddings and Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, Teacher, Activist, and New York Times Best Selling Author, "I Have Something to Tell You" @chasten.buttigieg and more!

The National Gay Wedding Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that offers professional and educational resources for Professional Wedding Creatives that are invested in implementing inclusive practices for LGBTQ+ couples. In the wedding industry, we must learn the appropriate language to talk about queer couples, understand innovative and new wedding traditions, and reimagine the institution of marriage as it has existed for millennia. As advocates, we must continue to pursue equality for queer people across cultures, and acquire new resources to support and uphold these standards.

For LGBTQ+ couples, we provide a network of established inclusive-minded Professional Wedding Creatives and LGBTQ+ advocates who provide invaluable experience to engaged couples. Seeking inclusive experienced wedding professionals begins with NGWA.

If you would like additional information about the information contained in this press release, please contact the National Gay Wedding Association at 760-799-0809 or email us at [email protected].

National Gay Wedding Association

