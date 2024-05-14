The National Geographic Society Announces 2024 Explorer of the Year

The global nonprofit honors this year's Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year — marine biologist and conservationist Fernando Trujillo — and celebrates his accomplishments in protecting the iconic Amazonian river dolphin.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of his immense dedication to working with local communities in South America to co-create conservation solutions that protect endangered aquatic wildlife and ecosystems, the National Geographic Society is pleased to announce that Fernando Trujillo is the 2024 recipient of the Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year Award.

National Geographic Explorer Fernando Trujillo watches for pink dolphins or Toninas at dawn in Laguna Damas del Nare in Guaviare, Colombia. Credit: Jorge Panchoaga/National Geographic

The award — presented at the National Geographic Society's annual Explorers Festival, hosted in collaboration with Rolex, a long-standing partner of the Society — recognizes a member of the National Geographic Explorer community who shines a critical light on important issues, discoveries and challenges facing our planet to generate a sustainable future.

"Fernando is a solutions-driven changemaker who's spent more than 30 years illuminating critical issues that impact the welfare of our planet," said Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society. "His work in South America enhances protections for endangered wildlife and supports sustainable practices for the betterment of local communities. The Society is extraordinarily proud to name Fernando the 2024 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year as a testament to the positive, profound difference he continues to make for our planet and those who call it home."

Trujillo has had a long history with the Society, receiving his first grant in 2008 to study the abundance of the Amazonian river dolphins in Brazil and Peru. He is currently a lead Explorer on the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Amazon Expedition, a comprehensive, multi-year, scientific and storytelling exploration of the Amazon River basin from the Andes to the Atlantic. He serves as a mentor to National Geographic Young Explorers and has hosted the Society's live streamed Spanish language Explorer Classroom sessions.

Trujillo has spent decades studying aquatic wildlife with special attention to the Amazonian pink river dolphin in South America. His deep connection with the species earned him the nickname "omacha." In Tikuna Indigenous culture, omacha can transform into a man to protect the other dolphins from harm. Trujillo embodies this spirit in his tireless efforts to build a deeper understanding and appreciation for river dolphins among the local community. He works with community leaders, veterinarians and local scientists to track the dolphins' migratory patterns and conduct health assessments of this iconic species as a barometer for river health.

"As the Amazonia experiences some of the most extreme climate phenomena in decades, it is critical to shine a spotlight on this issue, conduct deeper research and generate solutions to protect this magnificent region," says Trujillo. "Through this award, the Society is providing a megaphone for me to reach a global audience and encourage them to learn more and to care about the changes impacting our planet."

Over his career, Trujillo has worked with local and national governments to increase fishery agreements, enhance protection of wetlands, and led tree planting initiatives to revitalize ecosystems deeply impacted by climate and environmental change. He has facilitated groundbreaking regional and international collaborations to protect dolphins and their rivers, including a river dolphin Conservation Management Plan signed by the governments of Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Venezuela during the International Whaling Commission convening. In October 2023, along with fellow National Geographic Explorers Maria Jimena Valderrama and Mariana Frias, Trujillo spearheaded the signing of the first-of-its-kind global declaration for the protection of river dolphins.

Trujillo is a founding member of the Fundación Omacha, reflecting his nickname, the South American based nonprofit creates sustainable conservation strategies that enhance protection of surrounding forests, rivers, lakes, and wildlife while still sustaining the livelihood of the local communities.

ABOUT PERPETUAL PLANET EXPEDITIONS

The National Geographic Perpetual Planet Expeditions program, a long-standing collaboration with Rolex and its Perpetual Planet Initiative, supports expeditions to explore the planet's most critical environments. By harnessing world-renowned scientific expertise and cutting-edge technology that reveal new insights about the systems that are vital to life on Earth, these expeditions help scientists, decision-makers, and local communities plan for and find solutions to the impacts of climate and environmental change while illuminating the wonder of our world through impactful storytelling.

ABOUT NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC SOCIETY

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

