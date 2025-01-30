The National Geographic Society Reaches $112.4 Million in New Commitments for 2024 in Support of Its Audacious Mission

The nonprofit has raised over $100M for a third consecutive year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Geographic Society announced $112.4M in new philanthropic commitments for 2024, having raised over $100M for a third consecutive year. Contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations will directly support the nonprofit's mission work. This includes the Society's Base Camp renovation project and the development of the National Geographic Museum of Exploration — set to open in summer 2026 in Washington, D.C. — as well as the continued support of our global community of National Geographic Explorers and portfolio of impactful programs .

Explorers Festival 2024 Credit: Mark Thiessen/National Geographic

The Society invests 100% of donor contributions into its programmatic priorities to strengthen its mission of illuminating and protecting the wonder of our world. Donors and partners fuel the Society's ability to leverage scientific research, exploration, education and unparalleled storytelling to spark curiosity in hundreds of millions of people to learn about and care for our planet. These philanthropic investments strengthen the Society's sustainable business model and build a culture of philanthropy, which is key to the organization's five-year strategic plan, NG Next .

"Three years of historic fundraising is a remarkable achievement that shows our community doesn't just believe in our mission — they are actively helping us drive transformative impact," said Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society. "Thanks to the dedication and generosity of our supporters, we are advancing our Explorers' extraordinary work while bringing the Museum of Exploration to life. Their support is more than a gift — it's an investment in lasting, positive change for nature and people."

Thanks to growth in 2024 with new members, new partners and deepened commitments from longstanding collaborators, the Society continues to make a real impact in solving the most pressing challenges for our planet and making breakthrough findings, including the National Geographic Pristine Seas program's discovery of the world's largest coral in the Solomon Islands.

"We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our donors this year as we gear up for exciting ventures focused around the future of the Society and our incredible Explorer-led work," said the Society's Chairman of the Board, Jean Case. "Now more than ever before, there is an urgent need to support our Explorers and their groundbreaking achievements. We are so grateful to all of those working to uplift the Society's work and helping us achieve our global impact goals."

2024 fiscal year fundraising highlights include:

$112.4M raised in new commitments in 2024

Third consecutive year raising over $100M

$119.6M cumulatively raised toward the Society's Museum of Exploration

24 new commitments at $1 million or above, a 50% increase over 2023

a 50% increase over 2023 105 new commitments of $100,000 or more , a 30% increase over 2023

, a 30% increase over 2023 $14.4M raised in Annual Giving & Membership , a 9% increase over 2023

, a 9% increase over 2023 100% participation by the Board of Trustees

100% participation by the Society's senior leadership team

Added 18 new members to our Principal Donors Society , recognizing donors of lifetime giving of $1 million or more to the Society

, recognizing donors of lifetime giving of or more to the Society 38% increase in membership in the Hubbard Council (annual donors of $50,000 or more) and Clark Council (annual donors of $25,000 to $49,999 )

(annual donors of or more) and (annual donors of to ) Increased our Giving Tuesday fundraising by 31% over 2023

"This exceptional year of fundraising is all thanks to our outstanding global community of supporters and partners. They are the foundation of all we do, and their commitment is enabling the Society to reach new levels of global impact," said Chief Advancement Officer Kara Ramirez Mullins. "As we look ahead to the opening of the Museum of Exploration, it's thrilling to see our community's investment in the planet and our shared future come to life. We are so thankful for their dedication to our mission, our Explorers and our bold vision for extraordinary impact."

Learn more about how to support the Society and the global community of National Geographic Explorers here .

SOURCE National Geographic Society