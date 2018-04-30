The National Hispanic Corporate Council to Host its 2018 Annual Corporate Member Summit in Milwaukee, WI

The 2018 NHCC Annual Member Summit is centered on the theme of "Advancing Hispanic Talent & Driving Consumer Growth: Trends Impacting a $2 Trillion Market." Senior corporate executive attendees will gain valuable insights from nationally recognized subject-matter experts who will share latest corporate best practices on human resources, supplier diversity, marketing, community relations, and executive leadership within the Hispanic, diversity and inclusion space. Today, more than ever, the U.S. Hispanic consumer market is a key talent and consumer growth.

Keynote Speakers and subject-matter experts includes, but not limited to the following:

Rolando B. Rodriguez , President & CEO, Marcus Theatres .

, President & CEO, . Peter Villegas , Vice President, Head of Latin Affairs, The Coca-Cola Company & Chairman, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC).

, Vice President, Head of Latin Affairs, The Coca-Cola Company & Chairman, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). Dr. Robert Rodriguez & Andres Tapia , " Auténtico : The Definitive Guide to Latino Career Success."

" : The Definitive Guide to Latino Career Success." Dr. Mickey Quinones , Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business Professor –Corporate Executive Development Program Seminar on "Latino in Corporate America."

, Cox School of Business Professor –Corporate Executive Development Program Seminar on "Latino in Corporate America." David Wellish , Co-founder & CEO of Collage Group - "Cultural Fluency: A Framework for Winning in Today's America.

, Co-founder & CEO of Collage Group - "Cultural Fluency: A Framework for Winning in Today's America. Northwestern Mutual Executives , The Hispanic Marketing Opportunity: A Look at Northwestern Mutual Hispanic Market Strategy.

, The Hispanic Marketing Opportunity: A Look at Northwestern Mutual Hispanic Market Strategy. NBCUniversal and Minor League Baseball (MiLB), "Engaging Hispanic Markets via Sport Marketing/Sponsorships."

and "Engaging Hispanic Markets via Sport Marketing/Sponsorships." TJX Companies & Froedtert Health, "How Today's Employees are Driving the Conversations of D&I from Diversity to Inclusion."

"How Today's Employees are Driving the Conversations of D&I from Diversity to Inclusion." GlaxoSmithKline, Choice Hotels International & LifeWork Systems , "Building a Mentoring Culture."

& , "Building a Mentoring Culture." Northwestern Mutual, TJX Companies, Association of ERG & Councils, "Transforming Employee Resource Group into Business Resource Group: Aligning the Group with the Business' Goals."

"We are delighted to offer these educational sessions to help our corporate members and guests better understand and maximize the Hispanic markets for their respective companies," said Octavio Hinojosa, Executive Director, NHCC.

Fortune 1000 sponsors include host company, Northwestern Mutual, as well as Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, Marriott International, Shell, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®, Herman Miller, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, and Froedtert Health & Medical College of Wisconsin.

NHCC corporate lineup includes: Ahold Delhaize, AIG, America Red Cross, BB&T, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo, COUNTRY Financial, Cox Enterprises, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®, Darden, ESPN, GSK, Hallmark Cards, Herman Miller, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Northwestern Mutual, PR Newswire, Shell, SMU, State Farm®, The Boeing Company, The Coca-Cola Company, The TJX Companies, Wells Fargo, Williams, and other Fortune 1000 corporations.

NHCC brings together leading Fortune 1000 companies who strongly support our mission to "provide our corporate members access to a collaborative community that shares resources, knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions to grow talent, customers, and suppliers."

