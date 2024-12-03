The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) Hosts Scholarship Gala in Washington, DC to Honor Leaders and Students Advancing Health Equity

News provided byNational Hispanic Health Foundation
Dec 03, 2024, 15:02 ET
WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) is proud to announce the awarding of 18 new scholarships with the support of the United Health Foundation (up to $20,000) to graduate students from the Western United States on their journeys to become doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, and physician assistants in our communities.
"We are deeply grateful to our leaders and sponsors whose support strengthens the path toward a more diverse and equitable health sector," said Dr. Elena Rios, President of NHHF.
The Washington DC Awards Gala will be held on December 4th from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Hilton Washington DC, National Mall, The Wharf.
The National Hispanic Health Foundation thanks the following health leaders for their work in transforming government programs, academic institutions, private sector organizations, and local communities to increase access to health care. Washington DC Hispanic Health Leadership Honorees include: Congresswoman Nanette Barragán; Congressman Adriano Espaillat; Congressman Joaquin Castro; Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez; David J. Skorton, MD (President & CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges); Cristina Antelo (CEO of Feroz Strategies); and Sindy Escobar Alvarez, PhD, (Medical Research Program Director at the Doris Duke Foundation).
With immense gratitude, NHHF thanks all our scholarship gala sponsors across sectors for their generosity and dedication to supporting our mission to empower and diversify the next generation of health professionals. Platinum Sponsors include: United Health Foundation. Gold Sponsors include: Centene Corporation. Silver Sponsors include: Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Eli Lilly, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. Media Partners include: El Tiempo Latino, Latina Publishers, Latina Style Magazine, Latino Leaders, and Rolli.
It is with great pleasure that the National Hispanic Health Foundation announces the following 2024 scholarship award recipients for the Eastern United States:
Natalia Perez Baez
University of Illinois College of Medicine
Jhoely Duque-Jimenez
Weill Cornell Medical College
Angela Teresa Perez Villalobos
Georgetown University School of Medicine
Elyse Manzo Martin
Tufts University School of Medicine
Yanilka Rodriguez
SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University College
Devin Barzallo
Case Western Reserve University of Medicine
Dariana Gil Hernandez
Yale University School of Medicine
Ronald Arguete
Howard University College of Medicine
Jessica Schlaen
Nova Southern University College of Dental Medicine
Margarita Nino
University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine
Adele Shepin
Saint Elizabeth University Physician Associate School
Maria C Arevalo
City of University of New York School of Medicine Physician Associate
Melanie Kapelson
Rivier University School of Nursing and Health Professions
Eliam Aguilar Rollero
University of Puerto Rico- Medical Sciences Campus
Angela Gates
Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy
Megan Rebollar
Mercer University College of Pharmacy
Bernardo Lopez Samayoa
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Sebastian Cota
Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health
