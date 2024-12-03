The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) Hosts Scholarship Gala in Washington, DC to Honor Leaders and Students Advancing Health Equity

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) is proud to announce the awarding of 18 new scholarships with the support of the United Health Foundation (up to $20,000) to graduate students from the Western United States on their journeys to become doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, and physician assistants in our communities.

"We are deeply grateful to our leaders and sponsors whose support strengthens the path toward a more diverse and equitable health sector," said Dr. Elena Rios, President of NHHF.

The Washington DC Awards Gala will be held on December 4th from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Hilton Washington DC, National Mall, The Wharf.

The National Hispanic Health Foundation thanks the following health leaders for their work in transforming government programs, academic institutions, private sector organizations, and local communities to increase access to health care. Washington DC Hispanic Health Leadership Honorees include: Congresswoman Nanette Barragán; Congressman Adriano Espaillat; Congressman Joaquin Castro; Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez; David J. Skorton, MD (President & CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges); Cristina Antelo (CEO of Feroz Strategies); and Sindy Escobar Alvarez, PhD, (Medical Research Program Director at the Doris Duke Foundation).

With immense gratitude, NHHF thanks all our scholarship gala sponsors across sectors for their generosity and dedication to supporting our mission to empower and diversify the next generation of health professionals. Platinum Sponsors include: United Health Foundation. Gold Sponsors include: Centene Corporation. Silver Sponsors include: Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Eli Lilly, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. Media Partners include: El Tiempo Latino, Latina Publishers, Latina Style Magazine, Latino Leaders, and Rolli.

It is with great pleasure that the National Hispanic Health Foundation announces the following 2024 scholarship award recipients for the Eastern United States:

Natalia Perez Baez

University of Illinois College of Medicine

Jhoely Duque-Jimenez

Weill Cornell Medical College

Angela Teresa Perez Villalobos

Georgetown University School of Medicine

Elyse Manzo Martin

Tufts University School of Medicine

Yanilka Rodriguez

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University College

Devin Barzallo

Case Western Reserve University of Medicine

Dariana Gil Hernandez

Yale University School of Medicine

Ronald Arguete

Howard University College of Medicine

Jessica Schlaen

Nova Southern University College of Dental Medicine

Margarita Nino

University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine

Adele Shepin

Saint Elizabeth University Physician Associate School

Maria C Arevalo

City of University of New York School of Medicine Physician Associate

Melanie Kapelson

Rivier University School of Nursing and Health Professions

Eliam Aguilar Rollero

University of Puerto Rico- Medical Sciences Campus

Angela Gates

Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy

Megan Rebollar

Mercer University College of Pharmacy

Bernardo Lopez Samayoa

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Sebastian Cota

Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health

Visit nhhfx.org for additional information about the gala and NHHF

