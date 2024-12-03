The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) Hosts Scholarship Gala in Washington, DC to Honor Leaders and Students Advancing Health Equity

National Hispanic Health Foundation

Dec 03, 2024, 15:02 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) is proud to announce the awarding of 18 new scholarships with the support of the United Health Foundation (up to $20,000) to graduate students from the Western United States on their journeys to become doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, and physician assistants in our communities.

"We are deeply grateful to our leaders and sponsors whose support strengthens the path toward a more diverse and equitable health sector," said Dr. Elena Rios, President of NHHF.

The Washington DC Awards Gala will be held on December 4th from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Hilton Washington DC, National Mall, The Wharf.

The National Hispanic Health Foundation thanks the following health leaders for their work in transforming government programs, academic institutions, private sector organizations, and local communities to increase access to health care. Washington DC Hispanic Health Leadership Honorees include: Congresswoman Nanette Barragán; Congressman Adriano Espaillat; Congressman Joaquin Castro; Congresswoman Linda T. Sánchez; David J. Skorton, MD (President & CEO of the Association of American Medical Colleges); Cristina Antelo (CEO of Feroz Strategies); and Sindy Escobar Alvarez, PhD, (Medical Research Program Director at the Doris Duke Foundation).

With immense gratitude, NHHF thanks all our scholarship gala sponsors across sectors for their generosity and dedication to supporting our mission to empower and diversify the next generation of health professionals. Platinum Sponsors include: United Health Foundation. Gold Sponsors include: Centene Corporation. Silver Sponsors include: Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Eli Lilly, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. Media Partners include: El Tiempo Latino, Latina Publishers, Latina Style Magazine, Latino Leaders, and Rolli.

It is with great pleasure that the National Hispanic Health Foundation announces the following 2024 scholarship award recipients for the Eastern United States:

Natalia Perez Baez 
University of Illinois College of Medicine

Jhoely Duque-Jimenez
Weill Cornell Medical College

Angela Teresa Perez Villalobos
Georgetown University School of Medicine

Elyse Manzo Martin 
Tufts University School of Medicine

Yanilka Rodriguez 
SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University College

Devin Barzallo 
Case Western Reserve University of Medicine

Dariana Gil Hernandez 
Yale University School of Medicine

Ronald Arguete 
Howard University College of Medicine

Jessica Schlaen 
Nova Southern University College of Dental Medicine

Margarita Nino
University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine

Adele Shepin 
Saint Elizabeth University Physician Associate School

Maria C Arevalo 
City of University of New York School of Medicine Physician Associate

Melanie Kapelson 
Rivier University School of Nursing and Health Professions

Eliam Aguilar Rollero
University of Puerto Rico- Medical Sciences Campus

Angela Gates 
Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy

Megan Rebollar 
Mercer University College of Pharmacy

Bernardo Lopez Samayoa 
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Sebastian Cota 
Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health

Visit nhhfx.org for additional information about the gala and NHHF

SOURCE National Hispanic Health Foundation

