The National "I Have A Dream" Foundation to Hold Virtual Gala on July 23

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National "I Have A Dream" Foundation announces its first ever Virtual Gala on Thursday, July 23, in lieu of an in person event. The Virtual Gala can be accessed at http://virtualfundraiser.net/ihdf and will go live just before 5:30PM EDT for an informal "cocktail hour" event. The Gala begins promptly at 6:00PM EDT. Tune in to learn more about the work of "I Have A Dream" Foundation, the impact that the organization has around the country and in New Zealand, and hear directly from Dreamers (students in our program) as well as Arne Duncan (former "I Have A Dream" Foundation Program Director, and former U.S. Secretary of State). To learn more about the virtual gala, visit: https://www.classy.org/campaign/spirit-of-the-dream/c292080. To learn more about the "I Have A Dream" Foundation please visit: www.ihaveadreamfoundation.org.

The "I Have A Dream" Foundation's vision is a world where every child has equal access to the educational and career opportunities that will ignite their innate potential. "I Have A Dream" brings hope and opportunity to thousands of children and youth from marginalized communities across the nation through mentoring, tutoring, career and college preparation and tuition-assistance scholarship support.

