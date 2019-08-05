The National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) Announces Final Speaker List for Upcoming 2019 Hemp Business Summit

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NIHC is thrilled to announce the final speaker lineup for the 2019 Hemp Business Summit in Portland, Oregon on August 12-13. At NIHC's inaugural event, attendees will network and learn from individuals throughout the hemp industry supply chain, as well as state and federal decision makers.

NIHC is proud to have the Honorable Jeff Merkley, US Senator from Oregon, delivering a congressional keynote address on the second day of the Summit. Senator Merkley has been a leader in Congress, pushing for fair and equal treatment of the hemp industry. Keynote speakers include:

The Honorable Jeff Merkley, US Senator

Lowell Schiller , JD, Principal Associate Commissioner for Policy, Food and Drug Administration

, JD, Principal Associate Commissioner for Policy, Food and Drug Administration Greg Ibach , Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs (MRP), United States Department of Agriculture

, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs (MRP), United States Department of Agriculture Kate Greenberg , Commissioner of Agriculture, Colorado Department of Agriculture

, Commissioner of Agriculture, Colorado Department of Agriculture Ed Elfmann , Senior Vice President of Agricultural and Rural Banking Policy, American Bankers Association

, Senior Vice President of Agricultural and Rural Banking Policy, American Bankers Association Jay Noller , Director and Lead Researcher, Oregon State University Global Hemp Innovation Center

The remainder of the lineup features experts from every sector of industry including growers, banking, insurance, and research.

Brie Abramowicz, Director of Product, Phylos

Amy Ansel , Founder/CMO, Titan Bioplastics

, Founder/CMO, Titan Bioplastics Cathy Bartels , Senior Vice President – Insurance Services, Northwest Farm Credit Services

, Senior Vice President – Insurance Services, Northwest Farm Credit Services Scott Bennett , Director, Congressional Relations, American Farm Bureau Federation

, Director, Congressional Relations, American Farm Bureau Federation Valentin Celaya, Sr. Vice President – Credit, Northwest Farm Credit Services

Vice President – Credit, Northwest Farm Credit Services Steve Groff , M.D., Chairman, Groff North America

, M.D., Chairman, Steven Howe , Cannabis Program Specialist, Washington Department of Agriculture

, Cannabis Program Specialist, Washington Department of Agriculture John McFerson , Vice President of Plant Breeding, Phylos

, Vice President of Plant Breeding, Phylos Pat Miller , Director, State Affairs, American Seed Trade Association

, Director, State Affairs, American Seed Trade Association Linda Navarro , President & CEO, Oregon Bankers Association

, President & CEO, Oregon Bankers Association Michael Nepveux , Economist, American Farm Bureau Federation

, Economist, American Farm Bureau Federation Eli Shalom , Owner, Artisan Hemp

, Owner, Artisan Hemp David Stimpson , Seed Laboratory Manager, Oregon State University

, Seed Laboratory Manager, Christopher Strunk , Of Counsel, Beveridge & Diamond

, Of Counsel, Beveridge & Diamond Sunny Summers , Cannabis Policy Coordinator & Special Projects, Oregon Department of Agriculture

, Cannabis Policy Coordinator & Special Projects, Oregon Department of Agriculture Ben Thiel , Risk Management Agency, United States Department of Agriculture

, Risk Management Agency, United States Department of Agriculture Callie Uhan , Certification Officer, Oregon Tilth

, Certification Officer, Oregon Tilth Angela Wartes-Kahl , Fiber & Textile Coordinator, Oregon Tilth

, Fiber & Textile Coordinator, Oregon Tilth Tyler Williams , Vice President of Operations, ASI Food Safety

, Vice President of Operations, ASI Food Safety Andrew Wood , Business Development Manager, ASI Food Safety

, Business Development Manager, ASI Food Safety Gwendolyn Wyard , Vice President, Regulatory and Technical Affairs, Organic Trade Association

, Vice President, Regulatory and Technical Affairs, Organic Trade Association Gordon Zimmerman , President & CEO, Citizens Bank

For the full list, go to www.hempindustrial.com/news.

