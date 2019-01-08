The National Institute of Whole Health offers New Credential Options for Nurses

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Whole Health (NIWH), the nationally accredited pioneers of the field of Whole Health for 42 years, and developers of Whole Health Education®, is pleased to offer to licensed nurses a credentialing track which qualifies them to provide billable, reimbursable services for patient health education and disease prevention that Value-Care payments focus on.

As per Medicare, nurses are not a recognized billing provider class and only specific Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) can direct bill insurance carriers. There is considerable frustration within the ever growing community of independent private practice nurses as there is no avenue for these professionals to enhance their practice services through appropriate, compliant insurance reimbursements.

However, licensed nurses who receive an accredited training as patient health educators can become credentialed secondary healthcare providers and qualify for liability insurance for patient health education.

Licensed nurses, whose scope of practice includes educating and advocating for patients, can now elect to take an accredited, continuing education and professional development curriculum of study in patient health education and qualify for a special, provider classification. They can incorporate coaching skills to deliver demystified, well communicated disease prevention and patient health information, while providing a hospital tested patient engagement skill set, critical for today's medical professionals to possess.

Disease prevention and patient education are priorities for current Value-Care reimbursement. Value-Care, which rewards quality care over quantity fee for service care, is now 75% of all medical reimbursements. For information on the NIWH nationally accredited program, visit the NIWH website at: www.wholehealtheducation.com

Nurse Fern Blizzard, Board Member of the American Holistic Nurses Credential Council, (AHNCC) which nationally board certifies nurse coaches, states – "The NIWH programs can help to relieve the frustrations that many nurses are experiencing. This program is robust, thoughtful, thorough, as well as ICE and ANCC accredited. The patient health education credential will allow nurses to be independent or salaried educator- advocates. Patient health education serves the client, supports medical practices, and helps insurance providers by reducing healthcare costs!"

For more information about the National Institute of Whole Health and its many years of research, as well as its multiple national accreditations, http://www.niwh.org

Since 1977, the National Institute of Whole Health has researched and developed a clinically tested model of Whole Health patient education, which provides evidence-based, demystified health information along with provider-patient communication designed to facilitate sustainable lifestyle changes. These sustained life-style changes can reduce chronic disease and increase an individual's self-directed care for better health. Contact information: 888-354-4325. Media inquiries: Conor Michael at conor@niwh.org.

