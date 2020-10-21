The National Insurance Crime Bureau and the National Fusion Center Association Partner to Combat Insurance Crime

DES PLAINES, Ill., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, met with Mike Sena, the President of the National Fusion Center Association (NFCA), to discuss emerging fraud trends and best practices to proactively identify fraud trends.

NICB's President and CEO David Glawe and NFCA's President Mike Sena were joined by NICB's Chief Operating Officer Tim Slater and Chief of Staff Jim Berry.

In the meeting, the group discussed ways to enhance information sharing between the two organizations to help identify insurance crimes and larger fraud rings. By pooling resources in a centralized environment, fusion centers promote data sharing to enhance the nation's collective analytical power. With fusion centers in 49 of the 50 states, the NFCA provides law enforcement agencies with the opportunity to strengthen and develop interpersonal relationships.

"In my prior role at DHS, fusion centers were the focal point to streamline communication between jurisdictions across the country in order to identify threats to the homeland. Our partnership with NFCA will assist our field agents and analysts share information with fusion centers across the country in order to help proactively identify vulnerabilities and leverage opportunities to impact insurance crime," said Glawe.

"The National Fusion Center Association (NFCA) is looking forward to the development of a strong strategic partnership with NICB. As the nation's eighty (80) state designated and federally recognized fusion centers strive to help protect the nation from terrorism and other criminal threats, we need amazing partners like NICB. Working with NICB the National Network of Fusion Centers will be able to enhance nationwide efforts to identify and mitigate organized criminal activity," said Sena.

Glawe joined NICB in June as the organization's president and CEO. Since 2017, Glawe served as Under Secretary and Chief Intelligence Officer at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after nomination by the President of the United States and unanimous confirmation by the United States Senate. In that role, he was the senior executive responsible for DHS intelligence functions, bulk data technical solutions, program management, budget, and strategic oversight to integrate 22 DHS component organizations, such as the Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency, the U.S. Coast Guard, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Transportation Security Administration. In addition, he was responsible for the bi-directional sharing of information with the private sector and state and local law enforcement.

"At NICB, we strive to provide our members with unmatched analytical and operational support. Critical partnerships with organizations like the National Fusion Center Association will assist our growth as the nation's leader in the proactive identification and prevention of insurance crime," added Glawe.

REPORT FRAUD: Anyone with information concerning insurance fraud or vehicle theft can report it anonymously by calling toll-free 800.TEL.NICB (800.835.6422) or submitting a form on our website.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU: Headquartered in Des Plaines, Ill., the NICB is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to preventing, detecting and defeating insurance fraud and vehicle theft through data analytics, investigations, learning and development, government affairs and public affairs. The NICB is supported by more than 1,400 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. NICB member companies wrote more than $526 billion in insurance premiums in 2019, or more than 82% of the nation's property-casualty insurance. That includes more than 95% ($241 billion) of the nation's personal auto insurance. To learn more visit www.nicb.org.

