The National Kidney Registry Activates Its 3,000th Microsite: Free Service for Patients Seeking a Living Donor

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Kidney Registry announced the activation of its 3,000th patient microsite. The microsite program provides free custom websites, coaching, educational materials, and business cards to people who are seeking a living donor kidney or liver. To date, over 400 microsite patients have achieved a living donor transplant.

"With over 500 active microsites, Penn was able to set a worldwide record with 100+ kidney paired donation transplants in 2023," said Dr. Amanda Leonberg-Yoo, Medical Director of the Living Kidney Donor Program at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. "Microsites continue to be an invaluable resource for our patients who are seeking a living donor kidney transplant, giving them added hope for their future health."

"For patients in need of a kidney or liver transplant, finding a living donor can be a challenge," said Samantha Hil, a living kidney donor transplant recipient and the NKR's Microsite Product Manager. "The NKR's microsite program makes it easier for patients to tell their stories and spread the word about their need for a living donor."

The microsite program is offered at over 50 NKR Member Centers in both English and Spanish and is supported by eight professional donor search coaches who are either transplant recipients or personally lead a successful living donor search campaign for a friend or family member.

For more information on the microsite program, please visit Findakidney.org.

