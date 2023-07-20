The National Kidney Registry Announces its 300th Microsite Patient Kidney Transplant

News provided by

National Kidney Registry

20 Jul, 2023, 08:04 ET

GREENWICH, Conn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Kidney Registry (NKR) announced a significant milestone in its ongoing efforts to help kidney patients find a living kidney donor. On June 23, 2023, the NKR marked the 300th kidney transplant achieved through the patient microsite program.

The 300th transplant took place at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As of July 7, 2023, the NKR has facilitated 94 microsite transplants so far this year and expects to reach almost 150 total microsite transplants in 2023.

The microsite program provides free websites and coaching to transplant patients seeking a living donor to increase their chances of achieving a living donor transplant.

Launched in February 2019, the microsite program has achieved a 20% success rate, meaning that 20% of patients who activate a microsite receive a living donor transplant within 12 months. With close to 50 transplant centers nationwide now participating in the NKR's microsite program, kidney patients have more opportunities than ever to receive a living donor kidney transplant.

"We're thrilled with the success of our microsite program, and are looking forward to devoting even more resources into growing the initiative to help people seeking a living kidney donor," said Samantha Hil, a living kidney donor transplant recipient and the NKR's Microsite Product Manager. "Reaching 300 kidney transplants for patients with microsites is a significant milestone, and one we hope to build on every year until everyone who needs a kidney transplant can receive one with the best match and shortest wait time possible."

To see a full list of microsite centers, visit https://www.kidneytransplantcenters.org

To learn more about the microsite program, visit https://www.findakidney.org/microsites

About FindAKidney.org

Living kidney donor transplants last longer than deceased donor transplants, yet of the 18,000 annual kidney transplants, only 6,000 are from living donors. FindAKidney.org aims to end that imbalance by giving kidney patients the tools and information they need to find a living donor.

About the National Kidney Registry

The National Kidney Registry (www.kidneyregistry.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to save and improve the lives of people facing kidney failure by increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants while protecting all living donors.

Media Contact:

Michael Lollo
917-837-2058
[email protected]

SOURCE National Kidney Registry

