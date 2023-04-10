The National Kidney Registry Announces its 30th Donor Care Network Center of Excellence

GREENWICH, Conn., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the National Kidney Registry announced that the Donor Care Network has reached a significant milestone with the addition of its 30th Donor Care Network (DCN) Center of Excellence.

DCN Centers of Excellence are an elite group of transplant centers that meet a stringent set of best practices to ensure they offer the highest level of care and support to living kidney donors. Approximately 75% of the 26,000 donor candidates who register to donate through the NKR each year, chose DCN Centers of Excellence for donation surgery due to the superior service offered by the DCN centers.

"The mission of the Donor Care Network is to provide the best donation experience for living kidney donors, and ensure that the entire process is as safe, convenient and positive," said Matt Cavanaugh, Living Kidney Donor and CEO of the National Kidney Donation Organization, which mentors over 10,000 donor candidates annually. "Having more transplant centers join the Donor Care Network as Centers of Excellence means more living kidney donors will have access to the highest level of care throughout their donation journey."

About the National Kidney Registry

The National Kidney Registry (www.kidneyregistry.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to save and improve the lives of people facing kidney failure by increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants while protecting all living donors.

About the Donor Care Network

Donor Care Network (DCN) Centers of Excellence ((www.donorcarenet.org) are an elite group of transplant centers that meet a stringent set of best practices to ensure they offer the highest level of care, protection and support to living kidney donors. In addition to being regularly monitored for compliance, DCN centers are recertified annually.

Media Contact:

Michael Lollo

9178372058

[email protected]

SOURCE National Kidney Registry