The National Kidney Registry Launches the Nutcracker Care Network

GREENWICH, Conn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Registry (NKR) announced the launch of the Nutcracker Care Network (NCN), a national collaboration of leading transplant centers dedicated to advancing awareness, treatment, and support for patients living with Nutcracker Syndrome.

The NCN currently includes 14 NKR Member Centers, each with specialized teams experienced in evaluating and treating Nutcracker Syndrome. The NKR facilitated 15 living kidney donations from Nutcracker Syndrome patients in 2025 and expects to complete over 100 in 2026. Nutcracker Syndrome patients typically donate through NKR's Family Voucher program and are supported by the Donor Shield program and a dedicated Nutcracker donor mentor.

Nutcracker Syndrome is a rare vascular condition that occurs when the left renal vein is compressed between the abdominal aorta and the superior mesenteric artery, causing pain, blood in the urine, and other severe symptoms.

"Nutcracker Syndrome patients often struggle for years to find answers and effective treatment. These patients deserve better," said Dr. Matthew Cooper, NKR Surgical Director. "The NCN brings together experienced centers and multidisciplinary teams to ensure patients are evaluated thoughtfully, treated safely, and supported throughout their journey."

For many Nutcracker Syndrome patients, following an exhaustive list of interventions, and working in close coordination with their clinical team, therapeutic nephrectomy—the removal of the affected kidney— can become the most appropriate treatment option. If the removed kidney is suitable for transplant, it can provide relief to Nutcracker Syndrome patients while also providing a lifesaving organ for someone suffering from kidney failure.

"The goal of the NCN is to ensure Nutcracker Syndrome patients have access to comprehensive evaluation, coordinated care, and informed treatment options," said Garet Hil, founder and CEO of the NKR. "The NCN gives Nutcracker patients access to the expertise needed to evaluate and treat this complex condition while facilitating additional living donor transplants."

For more information about the NCN or to learn about treatment options for Nutcracker Syndrome, visit the NKR website.

About the National Kidney Registry

The National Kidney Registry (www.kidneyregistry.com) is an organization whose mission is to save and improve the lives of people facing kidney failure by increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants while protecting all living donors.

SOURCE National Kidney Registry