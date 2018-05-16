The National Mall Welcomes a New Memorial for Memorial Day Weekend

Inspired by the World War I poem, "In Flanders Fields," the poppy is a widely-recognized symbol of remembrance for these servicemembers. The Poppy Memorial is a somber and powerful display that represents the depth of national sacrifice by paying tribute to each individual.

"The poppy flower symbolizes those who gave the last full measure in defense of our freedoms," said Vice Admiral (Ret.) John Bird, USAA Senior Vice President of Military Affairs. "The Poppy Memorial visualizes the magnitude of that sacrifice and reminds us all of the price that was paid. We are grateful to the National Park Service for allowing us to display this inspiring and educational exhibit among the permanent monuments, as a testament to the enduring bravery of our men and women in uniform."

From May 25 through May 27, the Poppy Memorial will be open to the public daily for viewing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. The memorial will be displayed on the southwestern side of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool – with the Lincoln Memorial to the west, the Korean War Memorial to the south, the reflecting pool due north and the World War II Memorial to the east. The more than 645,000 poppies are a combination of VFW "Buddy"® poppies and poppies from the American Legion Family, both programs designed to encourage Americans to wear poppies in remembrance of the fallen.

Additionally, visitors to the installation on the National Mall will find on-site kiosks to dedicate a digital poppy. Those unable to visit the Poppy Memorial in Washington, D.C. can visit www.poppyinmemory.com to dedicate a digital poppy to a fallen loved one or as a gesture of appreciation for those who sacrificed all. The site also allows users to find previously dedicated poppies that memorialize the servicemembers lost since World War I, and to directly share a "Poppy In Memory" on Facebook and Twitter.

