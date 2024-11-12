The National Medical Association Partners with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on "Risk Less. Do More." Public Education Campaign

Education and Awareness of Vaccinations are Vital Ahead of Respiratory Virus Season

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Medical Association (NMA) has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Risk Less. Do More. , an educational campaign developed to increase awareness and reduce hesitancy surrounding immunizations of pan respiratory viral infections. The campaign launched during National Immunization Awareness Month in August. As the winter season approaches, the campaign is now more relevant than ever.

Recent studies have shown that systematically minoritized populations are more likely to be hospitalized for respiratory infections, particularly those ages 65 and older , than their white counterparts, even though white Americans are more likely to be diagnosed. During the 2023-2024 respiratory virus season, Black adults were more likely than white and Hispanic adults to be hospitalized for flu, COVID-19 or RSV. If not treated properly, these illnesses can lead to more serious health complications including hypertension, asthma and heart disease, which also disproportionately affect Black Americans.

The NMA emphasizes the importance of vaccinations for vulnerable communities. Lack of public awareness and vaccine reluctance, limited health care access in these areas, and other socioeconomic factors hindering minority groups, particularly Black, Hispanic and Indigenous populations, all exacerbate this issue.

"Accessing an equitable future begins with education," said Virginia Caine, MD, the 125th president of the NMA. "Black populations are severely disrupted by the long-term impacts of respiratory viruses, and we must take action to ensure everyone is receiving proper care and education. It starts with advocacy, community initiatives and providing accessible resources to vulnerable populations. The NMA strongly supports the Risk Less. Do More. campaign and will take immediate action to support its agenda."

In an effort to improve public knowledge about respiratory infections, the NMA will partake in several community events to speak on vaccinations, among various other topics. Some of these initiatives include:

The Black Women's Agenda 's Town Hall on Nov. 12, 2024 . Dr. Caine will serve as a keynote speaker to discuss the importance of vaccinations. This event also will be livestreamed.

's Town Hall on . Dr. Caine will serve as a keynote speaker to discuss the importance of vaccinations. This event also will be livestreamed. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami's "Vaccine Campaign Event" taking place on Nov. 16, 2024 , at 550 NW 42nd Ave. Miami, Fla. 33136 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Cheryl Holder , MD, FACP, co-chair of Florida Clinicians for Climate Action and president of the Florida State Medical Association, an affiliate of the NMA, will be speaking.

"Vaccine Campaign Event" taking place on , at 550 NW 42nd Ave. 33136 from , MD, FACP, co-chair of Florida Clinicians for Climate Action and president of the Florida State Medical Association, an affiliate of the NMA, will be speaking. The National Alliance for Care at Home 's "Protecting Patients from Seasonal Risks Through Vaccination" virtual event, taking place on Dec. 5, 2024 from 2-3 p.m. Florence Momplaisir , MD, MSHP, vice chair for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in Infectious Diseases as well as the assistant professor for the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Perelman School of Medicine, will be speaking.

To learn more about the flu, RSV or COVID-19 and how it impacts underserved communities, please visit https://nmanet.org/ or the Risk Less. Do More. homepage.

