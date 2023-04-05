The National Menopause Foundation Appoints Five New Women's Health Experts to Its Medical Advisory Committee

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of five new members to its Medical Advisory Committee.

"These exceptional women, each with several decades of experience in women's health and menopause expertise, will greatly enhance the information and expertise provided by the National Menopause Foundation," said Claire Gill, Founder.

Ellen Albertson, PhD, RDN, NBS-HWC, is a psychologist, registered dietitian, national board-certified health and wellness coach, Reiki master, and mindful self-compassion teacher. Known as The Midlife Whisperer™, she helps women raise their vibration so they have the energy, confidence, and clarity to make their next chapter their best chapter. A bestselling, award winning author, inspirational speaker and expert on women's wellbeing, she has written five books and numerous magazine articles. Her latest book is "Rock Your Midlife: 7 Steps to Transform Yourself and Make Your Next Chapter Your Best Chapter!" She brings over 25 years of counseling, coaching, and healing experience to her holistic practice and transformational work. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Art History at the University of Pennsylvania, her Master of Science in Nutrition Communications at Boston University, Sargent College, and her Ph.D. in Psychology at the Fielding Graduate University.

Jennifer Garrison, PhD, is pioneering a new movement to advance science focused on female aging. She is Co-Founder and Director of the Global Consortium for Reproductive Longevity & Equality (GCRLE) and an Assistant Professor at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging. She also holds appointments in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology at UCSF and the Leonard Davis School of Gerontology at USC. Her research lab studies the role of inter-tissue communication in systemic aging, and how changes in the complex interactions between the ovary and brain during middle-age. She is a leader in establishing the ecosystem around female reproductive aging research and plays an active role in the aging field as a member of the Board of Directors for the American Aging Association (AGE), a reviewer for the American Federation of Aging Research (AFAR), and as Associate Director of the Buck-USC Biology of Aging PhD program. Dr. Garrison received her BA in Molecular Cell Biology from UC Berkeley, completed her PhD at UCSF in Chemistry and Chemical Biology where she was a National Science Foundation Fellow and an ARCS Scholar, and was a Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow at the Rockefeller University.

Heather L. Johnson, MD, is a gynecologist, who, after delivering more than 3,500 babies over 40 years, retired in 2019 as an obstetrician. She is a managing physician and senior partner at Reiter, Hill & Johnson, an Advantia practice, with offices in Washington, DC, Chevy Chase, MD and Falls Church, VA. Dr. Johnson is the author of two books, "What They Don't Tell You About Having a Baby: An Obstetrician's Unofficial Guide to Preconception, Pregnancy, and Postpartum Life" and "What They Don't Tell You About Menopause: A Gynecologist's Unofficial Guide to Premenopausal, Perimenopausal and Postmenopausal Life". In both books, Dr. Johnson shares what she has learned throughout her career, fact-filled and up-to-date medical insights, humorous anecdotes, and "Dr. J's Pearls" of bite-sized advice & information. Dr. Johnson completed her undergraduate education at Valparaiso University where she graduated summa cum laude and received her M.D. at Yale University School of Medicine. She completed her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, then located in Washington, DC. Dr. Johnson is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She served in the U.S. Army for eight years prior to going into private practice.

Jennifer Lanoff, WHNP-BC, MSN, RN, JD, is a board-certified Women's Health and Gender Related Nurse Practitioner. She currently works as a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in a Women's Health and Family Planning clinic in Northern Virginia, where she provides full-scope gynecological care for adolescents through menopause. She also works for DiscovHER Health, a boutique women's sexual health and wellness practice focusing on complex women's health conditions and menopause treatment. She has also recently joined MIDI health as a clinician in order to expand access to women entering into menopause and perimenopause all over the country. Ms. Lanoff completed her undergraduate studies at Stanford University, her MSN at Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, and received her Women's Health Nurse Practitioner degree from Georgetown School of Nursing. She is also an attorney and was a public defender in Washington, DC for 22 years before she decided to become a women's health provider.

Pamela M. Peeke, MD, MPH, FACP, FACSM, is a nationally renowned physician, scientist, expert and thought leader in the fields of women's health as well as integrative, preventive and lifestyle medicine. Dr. Peeke is the Founder & CEO PMP Media, LLC t/a, The Peeke Performance Center for Healthy Living®, is board certified in internal medicine, a Pew Foundation Scholar in Nutrition and Metabolism, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland, and is a Fellow of both the American College of Physicians and the American College of Sports Medicine. Dr. Peeke is Chief Medical Officer of Embr Labs overseeing national clinical trials using digital technology to address menopausal symptoms. In addition, she is a thought leader and faculty at Harvard University's Institute of Coaching, a member of the American College of Sports Medicine Board of Trustees and the Senior Olympics Foundation Board where she is a Senior Olympic triathlete. Dr. Peeke received her baccalaureate in cellular biology and dual masters' degrees in public health and policy from the University of California at Berkeley, her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency at George Washington University. Dr. Peeke became a Pew Foundation postdoctoral scholar in nutrition and metabolism at the University of California, Davis.

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was founded in 2019 by women and for women to create an informed community where women can learn, exchange information, find support and be inspired as they approach and journey through Menopause., visit www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org.

Contact: Claire Gill

917-327-7916

[email protected]

SOURCE National Menopause Foundation