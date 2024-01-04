The National Menopause Foundation Appoints Six New Women's Health Experts to Its Medical Advisory Committee

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Menopause Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of six new women's health experts to its Medical Advisory Committee (MAC).

"We're grateful to have these dynamic clinical experts to advise us on our educational programs and resources," said Claire Gill, president and founder of the National Menopause Foundation (NMF). "With so much confusion and misinformation about menopause, it's important for people to know they can rely on NMF for clinically-relevant and scientifically-based information about managing menopausal symptoms."

Mary Claire Haver, MD is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist from Tulane University. In 2021, Dr. Haver opened MaryClaireWellness.com, a clinic dedicated to caring for menopausal patients. Dr. Haver was a clinical professor at UTMB and The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. She is also a national bestselling author and creator of the online program, TheGalvestonDiet,com, a three-pronged lifestyle plan that encourages fuel refocusing, intermittent fasting, and anti-inflammatory nutrition to manage hormonal symptoms, stabilize weight, and revitalize the body as it ages to provide benefits that will last a lifetime. Dr. Haver is currently working on her second book, "The New Menopause", which will be released in the Spring of 2024. Dr. Haver received her M.D. at Louisiana State University of Medicine in Shreveport and completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB).

Ingrid Harm-Ernandes PT, WCS, BCB-PMD is a physical therapist who is board certified in Women's Health (WCS) and Pelvic Floor Biofeedback and has been practicing for almost 40 years, specializing in women's health for more than half her career. During her 20-year tenure at Duke University Health System, she treated a wide variety of pelvic patients in the Urogynecology and Physical Therapy (PT) clinics. Her book, "The Musculoskeletal Mystery: How to solve your pelvic floor symptoms", helps to educate patients and healthcare practitioners about women's bodies, pelvic health conditions they may suffer, and what pelvic PT includes. Ms. Harm-Ernandes received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from State University of New York (SUNY) Stony Brook. She has served on committees for both the American Physical Therapy Association's (APTA) Specialization Academy of Content Experts (SACE) committee and the American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS).

Heather Hirsch, MD is a board-certified internist, and the CEO of Health by Heather Hirsch LLC, a teaching and media company that serves to increase the education of laywomen and healthcare providers. After completing advanced women's health training at the Cleveland Clinic, she founded the menopause and midlife clinic at the Brigham and Women's Hospital while serving as faculty at Harvard Medical School in 2020. Dr. Hirsch released her first book, "Unlock Your Menopause Type", in June of 2023. As a physician and thought leader, Dr. Hirsch has made many media appearances, including as a panelist on Oprah's "Live the Life You Want" Series on managing menopause. Dr. Hirsch received her Bachelor of Science in biology from Syracuse University, her master's degree in applied sciences from the University of Buffalo, and her M.D. from State University of New York Upstate Medical University. She completed her residency training at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, OH. She is also a Menopause Society certified menopause practitioner and a fellow of the International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH).

Nancy King Reame, MSN, Ph.D., FAAN, NCMP is a menopause researcher, nurse, and a reproductive physiologist. An early contributor to the iconic, "Our Bodies, Ourselves", she has authored and co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed medical publications and has received numerous medical honors and awards. As the Mary Dickey Lindsay Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Columbia University, Ms. Reame brings demonstrated expertise in the conduct of women's biobehavioral symptom research and a track record of strong commitment to junior investigators, underserved populations, and working with consumer activists to improve science and health policy. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Michigan State University, her Master of Science in nursing and her PhD in physiology from Wayne State University – School of Medicine and postdoctoral training in reproductive endocrinology from University of Michigan – School of Medicine. Ms. Reame also has a visiting scholar advanced certificate in women's studies from Stanford University. Ms. Reame is a Menopause Society certified menopause practitioner, a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), and elected member of the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) and American Academy of Nursing (AAN).

Michelle Routhenstein, MS, RD, CDCES, CDN serves as the owner and president of Entirely Nourished LLC, a specialized private practice in nutrition counseling and consulting focused on the prevention and management of heart disease. Employing a science-based, holistic approach, she is dedicated to enhancing women's heart health by addressing cardiometabolic risk factors and mitigating the likelihood of cardiovascular issues as individuals age. Acknowledged as a thought leader and expert in heart disease management and prevention, Ms. Routhenstein is deeply committed to educating individuals on nurturing their hearts for healthy and thriving lives. Her passion lies in translating Nutritional Sciences into an easily understandable language that can be applied for the long term. She is author of "The Truly Easy Heart Healthy Cookbook" and a member of the Forbes Health advisory board. She has delivered numerous lectures on heart health to diverse audiences and has been cited in journals and news media, including Medical News Today, Fox News, Forbes Health, LiveStrong, Eating Well, Health, and VeryWell.

Mache Seibel, MD, MCMP is a leading menopause expert who helps women get the information they need to feel better, and have more control over their life, their work and their relationships. Dr. Seibel served 10 years on the University of Massachusetts Medical School faculty running the Complicated Menopause Program and 25 years on the Harvard Medical School faculty as Laboratory Director, REI Fellowship Director, and REI Division Chief. He is board certified in Gynecology and Reproductive Medicine and a Certified Menopause Practitioner. Before transitioning to focus on menopause, Dr. Mache was a leading expert in infertility who performed some of the first In vitro fertilization successes in the United States. Dr. Mache has published over 200 scientific articles, 17 books for both professionals and consumers, including his latest book, "Working Through Menopause: The Impact on Women, Businesses and The Bottom Line". He is the editor of the leading digital magazine for midlife women, HotYearsMag.com, and has received multiple national awards for patient education, research, and writing. Dr. Mache completed his undergraduate education at The University of Texas at Austin and received his M.D. at The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). He completed his residency training in Women's Health, Obstetrics & Gynecology at Emory University School of Medicine, and completed a Fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology, Infertility and Menopause at Harvard Medical School.

About the National Menopause Foundation

The National Menopause Foundation (NMF) was founded in 2019 by women and for women to create an informed community where women can learn, exchange information, find support and be inspired as they approach and journey through Menopause. For more information, please visit www.nationalmenopausefoundation.org.

Contact: Claire Gill

917-327-7916

[email protected]

SOURCE National Menopause Foundation