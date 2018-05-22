The National Military Spouse Network and USAA Bring Inspiring NMSN Rocky Mountain Military Spouse Career Summit to Colorado Springs, June 11-12, 2018

LORTON, Va., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Military Spouse Network (NMSN), the premiere organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation's military spouses, will host its first-ever NMSN Rocky Mountain Summit presented by USAA in Colorado Springs, CO June 11-12 and feature nationally-recognized speakers Nancy Belmont, CEO of Vessence Corp., and Employment Specialist and author, Janet Farley. The upcoming event, held at the Embassy Suites in Colorado Springs, will be the first of two career summits this year and is an expansion of the organization's highly-successful career-building national conferences for military spouses in all stages of service. The two-day programs focus on a wide range of topics important to military spouses, from active duty to civilian life. Following the Colorado Springs conference, the NMSN will hold its next career conference, the Capital Summit presented by USAA, October 12-13 in Springfield, VA.

The Career Summit offers a jam-packed career-building program that concentrates on entrepreneurship the first day with an evening program including service members. Day 2 is squarely focused on building a career spouse tool kit. More information and registration details for the 2018 Military Spouse Career Summits presented by USAA can be found here. Organizations interested in learning more about becoming a program sponsor should visit the NMSN Summit website as well.

"We are thrilled to hold the first of two Summits this year in Colorado Springs and to bring world-class speakers to the local military spouse community," said Sue Hoppin, founder and president of NMSN. "We have created a content-rich program that attendees will truly find inspiring and which will help them put their career plans into action. It is our goal to leave the community more connected than we found it."

"Programs such as the Military Spouse Career Summits provide opportunities for military spouses to grow their networks, resources and personal brand," said Maggie Hahn, military advocacy director at USAA and military spouse. "Too often, the career challenges military spouses face are overshadowed by the other challenges of military life."

Among the extraordinary speakers at the conference will be Nancy Belmont and Janet Farley. Belmont, who gained national recognition with the launch of The Courage Wall, is a leader of #WeLiveBig, a creative incubator for community-building initiatives. She focuses on promoting human flourishing, continually inspiring authenticity and increasing individual and collective consciousness for a more unified, vibrant world. Farley is a trusted voice within the greater military community and offers military service members, their families and others straightforward career management and job search advise. She is the author of ten books, including the recently published "Mission Transition: Managing Your Career and Your Retirement." These two leaders in the military spouse community will be joined by a roster of prominent national and local Colorado experts.

The NMSN Summits provide career-focused military spouses with an opportunity to develop their professional skills and connections with like-minded spouses in a dynamic, hands-on environment that connects them with national business leaders, entrepreneurs and nationally-recognized industry experts who will discuss and examine a wide range of hot-button issues relevant to military spouses. The two-day events are designed to educate, mentor and inspire military spouses in all stages of military life and in their careers – from active duty to transitioning to civilian life. In addition, the events are an important way for companies and educational institutions to connect directly with the military spouse community.

About National Military Spouse Network

Founded in 2010, the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) delivers ongoing personal and professional development for military spouses by providing quality content, mentoring, networking opportunities and resources, including a monthly newsletter and free bi-annual digital magazine. NMSN creates a community of military spouse professionals, businesses, academics and media to share expertise and craft innovative solutions on both balancing a viable career with the military lifestyle and laying the foundation for a successful career post military life. For more information on NMSN, visit www.nationalmilitaryspousenetwork.org. Follow NMSN on Twitter at @NMSNetwork or join the Facebook community at www.facebook.com/NMSNetwork.

