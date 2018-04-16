The National Military Spouse Network Expands to Two Summit Events in 2018

LORTON, Va., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Military Spouse Network (NMSN), the premier organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation's military spouses, is expanding its Military Spouse Career Summit program to include two must-attend events in 2018. The Summits presented by USAA will, for the first time, include the NMSN Rocky Mountain Summit from June 11-12 in Colorado Springs, CO., and the Capital Summit from October 12-13 in Springfield, VA. USAA's increased support of NMSN's events underscores the value of its highly targeted events dedicated to military spouse professionals.

"We are very excited to expand our successful partnership with USAA as presenting sponsor for two Summits this year," said Sue Hoppin, founder and president of NMSN. "It is vitally important we, as a nation, encourage and further the career goals of military spouses from coast-to-coast. USAA's support enables NMSN to reach further into the military spouse community and provide the resources and help professional women need throughout their career to reach the next level and beyond."

The Summits provide career-focused military spouses with an opportunity to develop their professional skills and connections with like-minded spouses in a dynamic, hands-on environment that connects them with national business leaders, entrepreneurs and nationally-recognized industry experts who will discuss and examine a wide range of hot-button issues relevant to military spouses. The two-day events are designed to educate, mentor and inspire military spouses in all stages of military life and in their careers – from active duty to transitioning to civilian life. In addition, the events are an important way for companies and educational institutions to connect directly with the military spouse community.

"Programs such as the Military Spouse Career Summits provide opportunities for military spouses to grow their networks, resources and personal brand," said Maggie Hahn, military advocacy director at USAA and military spouse. "Too often, the career challenges military spouses face are overshadowed by the other challenges of military life."

More information and registration details for the 2018 Military Spouse Career Summits presented by USAA can be found at http://www.milspousesummit.com. Organizations interested in learning more about becoming a program sponsor should visit the NMSN Summit website as well.

About National Military Spouse Network

Founded in 2010, the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) delivers ongoing personal and professional development for military spouses by providing quality content, mentoring, networking opportunities and resources, including a monthly newsletter and free bi-annual digital magazine. NMSN creates a community of military spouse professionals, businesses, academics and media to share expertise and craft innovative solutions on both balancing a viable career with the military lifestyle and laying the foundation for a successful career post military life. For more information on NMSN, visit www.nationalmilitaryspousenetwork.org. Follow NMSN on Twitter at @NMSNetwork or join the Facebook community at www.facebook.com/NMSNetwork.

