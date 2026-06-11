The National Military Spouse Network Releases White Paper, 'Building Economic Security: Understanding the Military Spouse Employment Lifecycle'

Report Suggests Ways to Tackle Military Spouse Unemployment and Underemployment that Addresses their Indispensable Contribution to Family Stability, Military Readiness and Community Morale

LORTON, Va., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Military Spouse Network (NMSN), the premiere organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation's military spouses, today released its annual National Military Spouse Network White Paper. The latest report, "Building Economic Security: Understanding the Military Spouse Employment Lifecycle", examines current employment conditions for military spouses, positions them in a broader economic context, and proposes a more precise, longitudinal approach to data and policy solutions. The goal of the White Paper is that stakeholders – from federal agencies to corporate partners to those in higher education and non-profit advocates – will embrace a richer understanding of military spouse employment that recognizes the full arc of a career experience rather than a single snapshot it time.

"Military spouses are among the most capable and highly educated segments of the American workforce, yet their economic contributions remain systematically undervalued and insufficiently understood," said Sue Hoppin, Founder and President of NMSN. "A large group of extraordinarily accomplished professionals, military spouses navigate a range of challenges shaped by repeated relocations, caregiving responsibilities, shifts in economic cycles, and evolving labor market norms. Their individual employment experiences ripple outward, affecting family financial stability, military readiness, and, ultimately, the long-term health of the force."

Without a more precise and lifestyle-focused understanding of military spouse employment, even well-intentioned programs risk targeting the wrong problem.

Expanding the approach would allow a greater understanding of labor market realities by all partners –federal, corporate, institutions of higher learning or philanthropic — so that tailored solutions can be developed that reflect specific labor market realities rather than broad aggregates. More specific data is needed.

This year's NMSN White Paper suggests the following:

Building a granular data framework that documents the full employment lifecycle that moves beyond single-point unemployment rates and toward a more detailed understanding of how their careers unfold over time.

Distinguishing among unemployed, under-employed, part-time work necessity, etc.



Measuring underemployment with clear, multidimensional indicators



Tracking wage progression and career mobility over time



Analyzing data through clearly defined cohorts



Identifying gaps masked by aggregate statistics, like full-time vs part-time and entrepreneurial vs employer, among them





Adopting a lifecycle-focused approach to the military spouse employment journey that reflects how careers unfold across the full arc of military life, from before entering the military lifestyle that takes into account long-term economic mobility

Defining employment as a career progression, not just a placement issue



Designing policies around transition points



Broadening eligibility frameworks



Integrating employment into transition planning



Encouraging cross-sector collaboration



Anticipating cumulative disadvantage



Incorporating life stage considerations into program design



Evaluating success across the full employment journey



Measuring the effective implementation of existing programs





Align data, programs, and policy around clearly defined problems and cohorts so that military spouse employment partners shift from reacting to existing datasets toward intentionally defining the problem they seek to solve. To ensure alignment between research and solutions, stakeholders should:

Clearly define the employment challenge being addressed



Identify the specific cohort of focus



Select data sources intentionally, via such sources as the Department of Defense, Census Bureau or Bureau of Labor Statistics



Avoid reliance on a single source



Standardize outcome-based reporting across programs



Consider life stage and transition impacts

About National Military Spouse Network

Founded in 2010, the National Military Spouse Network (NMSN) delivers ongoing personal and professional development for military spouses by providing quality content, mentoring, networking opportunities and resources, including a monthly newsletter and free bi-annual digital magazine. The NMSN is dedicated to removing barriers to military spouse employment and entrepreneurship through informed advocacy in support of military spouses, and by extension their families, throughout every stage of military life. For more information on NMSN, visit www.nationalmilitaryspousenetwork.org. Follow NMSN on Twitter at @NMSNetwork or join the Facebook community at www.facebook.com/NMSNetwork.

Media Contact:

Laura Liebeck

845-440-7974

[email protected]

SOURCE National Military Spouse Network