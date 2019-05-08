The National Military Spouse Network To 'Storm The Hill' May 10 For Day Of Action And Advocacy

LORTON, Va., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Military Spouse Network (NMSN), the premiere organization supporting the professional and personal growth of the nation's military spouses, will "Storm the Hill" (#NMSNStormstheHill) on May 10 to raise awareness of military spouse unemployment and its long-term implications and to support the reintroduction of Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) legislation in Congress. NSMN members will seek out legislators on the House Ways and Means Committee, House Armed Services Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee to press their agenda. In addition to the Capitol Hill meetings, NMSN members will be visiting with their representatives in districts around the country with many others reaching out to their legislators online.

"Despite multiple initiatives, the military spouse unemployment rate remains around 24%. It's time to change the conversation," said Sue Hoppin, founder and president of NMSN. "We are mobilized and Storming the Hill is an opportunity to advocate for our community. Military spouses want to work and help provide for their families."

Storm the Hill coincides with National Military Appreciation Month and Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Said Hoppin: "This is a day for action, not just appreciation. NMSN is committed to working with congressional and military leaders to solve the crisis of military spouse unemployment."

While storming, NMSN members will discuss various employment and entrepreneurial recommendations from the organization's recently released National Military Spouse Network White Paper, particularly, the expansion of the WOTC to include military spouses as a targeted work group. This would incentivize employers to hire military spouses by giving them a federal tax credit. The White Paper describes the positive impact of military spouse employment and entrepreneurship on military families, detailing the challenges faced by career-minded military spouses and providing a blueprint to address them. With the goal of enabling military spouses to have viable portable careers, the report offers five recommendations for removing the barriers to spouse self-employment to help ensure the fiscal and professional stability of military families, aid in active-military retention, and ease the transition back to civilian life.

For more details on Storm the Hill, please click here to view the NMSN video about the upcoming event. Interviews are available with Hoppin.

In addition to Storm the Hill and the National Military Spouse Network White Paper, the organization hosts roundtables discussions and an annual Military Spouse Career Summit in the Washington, D.C. area, scheduled for October 18-19. The Summit provides educational and developmental opportunities for military spouses to grow their networks, resources and personal brand to advance their careers through a series of discussions, presentations and networking opportunities. The Summit will be preceded by a roundtable discussion, further expanding the discussion.

