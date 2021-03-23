The National Museum of American Religion is excited to announce the live webinar, America Still Believes: How Do Our Religious Views of History's End Affect American Political Behavior?, to be held on March 30 at 2pm ET

Panelists are:

Matthew Sutton , the Berry Family Distinguished Professor in the Liberal Arts at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington and author of American Apocalypse: A History of Modern Evangelicalism

Matt Harper , Associate Professor of History and Africana Studies at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia and author of End of Days

Christopher Blythe , Research Associate at Brigham Young University's Maxwell Institute in Provo, Utah and author of Terrible Revolution: Latter-day Saints and the American Apocalypse

Arlene Sanchez-Walsh , Professor of Religious Studies at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California and author of Latino Pentecostal Identity: Evangelical Faith, Self, and Society

Jacqueline Keeler , writer and activist of Dineh and Yankton Dakota heritage, co-founder of Eradicating Offensive Native Mascotry (EONM), which seeks to end the use of Native American racial groups as mascots, and author Standoff: Standing Rock, the Bundy Movement, and the American Story of Occupation, Sovereignty and the Fight for Sacred Lands

Ben Sanders , a Christian minister, Assistant Professor of Theology and Ethics at Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri and recent PhD graduate with a dissertation entitled "'Traditioning' Blackness: A Theo-Ethical Analysis of Black Identity in Black Theological Discourse"

William Dinges , Ordinary Professor of Religion and Culture at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. and co-author of Young Adult Catholics: Religion in the Culture of Choice

The hour-long webinar and Q&A will be moderated by Chris Stevenson, Co-founder and President of The National Museum of American Religion.

The National Museum of American Religion is a private educational not-for-profit organization that tells the story of what religion has done to America and what America has done to religion, including the establishment of the revolutionary and indispensable idea of religious freedom as a governing principle. Introductory video: https://youtu.be/nC7HdMr7NZI

