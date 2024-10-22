The National Museum of Mexican Art Receives $1 Million Grant from McCormick Foundation to Support Youth Programs in Little Village

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Mexican Art announced that it has received a $1 million grant from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation to redevelop a decommissioned fire station in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood into a community center for arts programming. The grant will also help secure additional funding for construction completion and programs in the renovated facility.

Interior rendering of the Yollocalli Fire Station in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Image credit: Gilbane.

The Yollocalli Fire Station will be home to a second location for Yollocalli Arts Reach, the award-winning youth initiative of the Museum. The new center will provide enriching leadership, arts, entrepreneurship and media programs at no cost to more than 300 teens and young adults, and space for community programming.

The Museum was selected to receive the grant because of its high-impact strategies to improve the quality of life, increase economic opportunity and steward vibrant networks of community stakeholders.

"Yollocalli provides youth leadership and workforce development centered around the arts and grounded in youth voice," said José Ochoa, president and CEO of the National Museum of Mexican Art. "It is an honor to receive this grant from the McCormick Foundation to expand Yollocalli and help young people discover, grow and expand their perceptions of what is possible.

"We are lifted by the support of the Foundation and our other partners in this project," Ochoa said. "Their commitment will provide the equipment and resources young people need to explore their interests and develop skills that support college and careers."

"We are pleased to partner with the Museum to support young people in Little Village," said Timothy P. Knight, president and CEO of the McCormick Foundation. "The new Yollocalli center will create exciting opportunities for youth to explore their interests, nurture creative talents, and become confident leaders. The McCormick Foundation continues to invest in community centers, such as Yollocalli, to provide safe and enriching environments for youth and families."

Knight added, "We hope this grant will catalyze additional investment from other organizations committed to youth and interested in projects with transformative potential."

The total development cost of the project is estimated at $4 million. Work to renovate and restore the building is underway. The Museum hopes to open the new facility in August 2025.

This project is part of the Museum's $20.2 million "Arte for All: Uniting People from Neighborhood to Nation" capital campaign, which seeks to expand access to Mexican art and culture locally, nationally, and internationally.

About the National Museum of Mexican Art

Located in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, the National Museum of Mexican Art is one of the country's most prominent Latino cultural organizations and the only nationally accredited museum dedicated to Mexican art and culture. Its Permanent Collection consists of more than 20,000 artworks. The Museum has presented over 150 exhibitions, provides arts education to 52,000 students each year, and serves over 150,000 annual visitors from 60 countries. Admission is always free. .

