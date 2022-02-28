The National Organization of Concerned Black Men, Inc® Celebrates the Historic Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court Justice

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization of Concerned Black Men, Inc. (CBM). congratulates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States. Her exemplary career has reflected an abiding commitment to justice, equality and the rule of law.



Judge Jackson has devoted the majority of her career to public and judicial service as a U.S. Sentencing Commission lawyer and commissioner, a federal public defender, and a federal judge at both the trial court and appellate court levels. Judge Jackson currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. She has been confirmed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis three times — twice as federal judge and once to serve on the U.S. Sentencing Commission.



Judge Jackson was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Miami, Florida. Her parents attended segregated schools in the South and later both started their careers as public school teachers and became leaders and administrators in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools.



When Judge Jackson expressed her desire to attend Harvard to her high school guidance counselor, the guidance counselor warned her not to set her sights "so high." Despite that admonition, Judge Jackson enrolled in and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College and then Harvard Law School. At Harvard Law School, Judge Jackson graduated cum laude and was an editor on the Harvard Law Review.



After law school, Judge Jackson served as a law clerk to Justice Stephen Breyer who became her mentor. She later served as a federal public defender representing defendants who could not afford a lawyer. Judge Jackson then followed in the footsteps of her mentor, Justice Breyer, by working on the U.S. Sentencing Commission where her work focused on reducing sentencing disparities and ensuring that federal sentences were just and proportionate.

Upon confirmation, Judge Jackson would become the first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court. CBM commends President Biden and joins the rest of the nation in celebrating the historic nomination of this exceptionally qualified nominee. Judge Jackson is one of the brightest legal minds this country has produced. We urge the Senate to move forward with a fair and timely confirmation.

Founded in 1975, by five police officers in Philadelphia, PA concerned about youth succumbing to gang violence, CBM grew to a national organization of 15,000 members with 33 chapters across the United States and South Africa. The mission of CBM is to ensure Black men and boys reach their full potential by providing best-practice, evidence-based programs and positive male role models and mentors.

