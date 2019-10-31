The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health Invites the Entire Country to Celebrate the Power of Rural for National Rural Health Day 2019

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 57 million people live and work in rural areas, making up approximately 19% of the U.S. population. Despite the unique health care challenges facing the nation's rural communities, the men and women who work and volunteer at organizations serving the health needs of 19% of Americans continue to demonstrate their profound commitments to the communities and people they serve. National Rural Health Day, recognized on the third Thursday of November each year, is an opportunity to celebrate their dedication and the Power of Rural.

National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health

The National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) and its federal, state, non-profit and other partners invite all those who live, work, visit or return to their roots in rural America to thank rural health professionals and celebrate the Power of Rural on Nov. 21, 2019. The "key messages" for National Rural Health Day include: 1) Rural America is fueling an innovative rural health infrastructure; 2) Rural America is a great place for mission-minded health professionals to provide individualized care; and 3) Rural America offers a beautiful and challenging landscape, requiring unique approaches.

This year's National Rural Health Day will feature a special two-week screening of the award-winning documentary The Providers, followed by a live web event on Nov. 21. The film is set against the backdrop of the physician and opioid epidemic in rural America and follows three health care providers and their patients. During the extraordinary National Rural Health Day session, Teryl Eisinger, CEO of NOSORH, will lead an insightful discussion with Anna Moot-Levin, one of the film's producers, and featured provider Matt Probst, PA-C, from El Centro Family Health. Together, they will offer participants a window into the world of making the film and discuss the importance of storytelling to inspire more collaboration and innovation that leads to positive change, improves rural health outcomes and perceptions, and more. Moot-Levin said of their participation, "In making our documentary, we saw firsthand the struggles and triumphs of these small-town health care heroes. We are thrilled to partner with National Rural Health Day to share a glimpse of their worlds in this story-driven, social change effort."

Organizations and agencies from around the country are hosting their own National Rural Health Day Events, including the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, a division of the Health Resources and Service Administration. In addition to live, continuing education and social media events, NOSORH will release its annual book of Community Stars, a collection of stories highlighting individuals and organizations nominated and selected to feature for their outstanding rural health work.

Visit PowerofRural.org for a growing listing of nationwide events and details to register to watch The Providers documentary and participate in the live web event, and to download free National Rural Health Day resources and toolkits.

